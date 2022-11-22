When Major Jason Hays, 45, takes over as chief of the Berea Police Department (BPD) next month, he intends to continue the changes that have been implemented over the last three years by the current chief, Eric Scott. Effective December 1, Scott, who signed on to lead the department approximately three years ago, is stepping down to accept an administrative and marketing position at Eastern Kentucky University.
Mayor Bruce Fraley said the hiring of Hays was the best choice given his experience as the second in command at the department. In addition to handling the continuing accreditation requirements for the BPD, Fraley praised Hays for his ability to identify talent, as well as his sound judgement when it comes to handling personnel matters.
“He has shown what I would call an uncanny ability to identify good talent,” Fraley said. “Based on the current status of the police department, the training that we’ve completed, the accreditation, and the strong staff that we have, I felt strongly that our next police chief should come from within. Jason was the clear and obvious choice to be the successor to Chief Scott.”
Recruit new talent is going to be a big challenge for Hays, as it is for other police departments. Berea is competing with three other law enforcement agencies in Madison County alone, though it has become more competitive since the Berea City Council approved the implementation of hazardous duty retirement benefits.
“Recruitment and retention are going to be big for us, so we have to strategize and come up with a good plan moving forward. That’s probably going to be one of the biggest challenges,” said Hays.
Other priorities include building on the work of his predecessor, especially when it comes to helping his department build strong ties to the community. Under Scott’s tenure, the department has been more assertive in its community relations campaigns, as well as leading community campaigns to help those in need, whether it was getting supplies to tornado victims in western Kentucky, aiding flood victims in eastern Kentucky, or getting school supplies into the hands of local kids who need them.
“I’m really excited to get started,” Hays said. “I know Chief Scott has done a lot of great things for the city and the department since his arrival, and I want to continue a lot of things he did, especially the partnerships in the community and community relations. He’s really done a great job in forming those partnerships and relationships. And I think I want to keep pushing even harder with that during my tenure, just continuing to make the department better and the city as safe as we can.”
A graduate of EKU, Hays has been called a homegrown leader by Mayor Fraley, having lived in Berea since he joined the Berea Police Department approximately 20 years ago. A native of Jackson County, where he served as a deputy for two years, Hays has deep roots in Berea. His wife, Jennifer, works at Silver Creek Elementary School, his son, 18, attends EKU, while his other son, 13, is attending Foley Middle School.
When he started in law enforcement, Hays said he never envisioned one day becoming a chief of police, but he is grateful to serve now that the opportunity has come.
“I do want to make a difference in the community and this is the best opportunity to do that,” Hays said. “I’m very thankful to the mayor, council and the city for the trust they’ve placed in me to perform this very important role.”
Commenting on Scott’s departure and the pending start of Hays’ tenure as chief, Mayor Fraley said he is thankful that both men seem to be a good fit for the times in which they led their department. Not long after Scott took over, the country was shaken by the death of George Floyd and the subsequent nationwide protests that followed, and law enforcement officers across the country were coming under some of the most intense criticism in recent years. In Berea, Scott spearheaded a campaign that focused on community service and outreach, helping citizens connect with their police department. Scott also handled the challenges of running a police department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m just really grateful that we had him here during the last three years, and he was really the perfect fit for this job during the time that he served,” Fraley said of Chief Scott. “And I think that Jason will be the perfect fit to continue carrying us forward in a positive direction.”
