The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a new signal for an intersection in Madison County. The location is I-75 South at the intersection with Duncannon Road/KY 2872.
The signal is scheduled to be on “flash” mode Thursday April 28 after 5 p.m. and will later upgrade to full activation. The activation of the signal is planned for Monday, May 2.
Thursday, April 28 through Monday, May 2 – After 5 p.m. and through 9 a.m. Monday the signal will be on “flash mode” KY 2878-mainline straight lanes will be flashing yellow caution I-75 South off ramp will continue to be stop controlled and will flash red
Monday, May 2nd – 9 a.m. the signal will be fully activated this will be a three (3) phase signal the mainline left turn will be protected-permitted with green arrow and flashing yellow operations I-75 South the intersection with Duncannon Road/KY2872 at mile point 83.0 (Exit 83) this is the main entrance to the new Buc-ee’s (Exit 83) message boards will be onsite to alert motorists of the changes
