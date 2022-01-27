FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Legislation designed to rein in thieves who steal packages delivered to the front of homes, passed its first legislative test on Thursday by winning unanimous approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Senate Bill 23 is sponsored by Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, who calls his measure “The Porch Pirate Bill.” He told the panel the theft of mail matter statute, which was enacted in 1982, applies only to items delivered by the U.S. Mail, and is a class D felony, punishable by 1-5 years in prison, if convicted.
“At the time we passed this, we did not consider the type of commerce that we have today,” he said. “The internet wasn’t what it is today. There wasn’t Amazon, Fed Ex, all the other delivery courier services. So, they are treated differently under the law today.”
Yates’s bill adds common carriers and delivery services to the theft of mail matter law, which he said is a big issue in Louisville, and worries it could escalate.
“I’ve talked to people who have been victimized over and over again, for items delivered to the front porch,” he testified. “I don’t think there is any other bill where I would say, ‘take a misdemeanor and turn it into a felony.’”
Yates noted porch piracy is quite often not prosecuted, because of the current law, which treats the crime as a misdemeanor theft and is often not pursued by law enforcement, leading thieves to become bolder and more organized.
“We have rings that are involved,” he said. “It’s not just an individual walking by looking for potential things on your porch. They have vans that drop off numerous individuals. They jump out, they take the packages, come back and take the items to one location. They go to a hotel room, leave the items that are lower value or can’t resell; just discard them and move on to the next city.”
Sen. Wil Schroeder, R-Wilder said he supports the bill and increasing the penalty, telling Yates, “Like you, I am hesitant to bump something up without good cause. But I think there is good cause here.”
SB 23 now heads to the Senate floor.
