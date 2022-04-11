A new traffic signal will be fully activated beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Duncannon Road/KY 2872 intersection at the entrance of Buc-ees off of the Exit 83 ramp.
The signal is currently on flash mode and mainline straight lines will be flashing caution through Wednesday morning. Side streets will continue to be stop controlled with a flash red until the full activation.
A message board will be on site to alert drivers of the impending changes.
Buc-ees is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.