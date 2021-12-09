There are many ways to give back to your community, and Ashlie Hatton is doing a little of it all. Ashlie, a candidate for election as Magistrate in District 2, owns Newby Country Store, and works diligently to ensure that members of her community are heard, valued, and cared for.
From events at Newby Store to coordinating gatherings to getting the bridge at Tates Creek repaired to hosting clean-up events at Jigg Water, Ashlie has shown a great deal of love and support for those around her.
Newby Country Store has been a source of joy through community events for many lately hosting Holiday Market nights, food drives, Sandwiches with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and most recently, the addition of “Cards to Care” for the holidays ahead. All the chances to get together with family and friends, especially at this time of year, have been greatly enjoyed by children and adults alike. The next Holiday Market was scheduled on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 5-8 p.m., with shopping and gourmet tastings.
Most recently, Ashlie has implemented a “Cards to Care” program at Newby Country Store. This program was inspired by her father, who wrote Christmas cards to every elderly person in assisted living and nursing homes in Richmond. Bring a signed holiday card to the store and it will be distributed to the elderly. Alongside “Cards to Care,” the store is also home to “Toys to Share,” where you may bring a toy to the store and it will be distributed to local law enforcement. The canned food drive is also continuing until December 15th.
If you feel inclined to give back to the community during this holiday season, stop in at Newby Country Store where the opportunities to do so are plentiful.
These are little acts of kindness that don’t cost much, but mean everything to someone in our community.
