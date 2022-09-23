Berea Briefs for the week of September 21, 2022

Kirksville Day set for Saturday
The annual Kirksville Day is set for Saturday, with the annual parade scheduled for 11 a.m.
The grand marshall will be Jud and Brandi Patterson. Former Kirksville teachers (old school), members of the Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and more will be honored during the yearly event.
The arts and crafts vendor show will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m., while the Small Time Kickers Line Dancers will perform after the parade. The second annual art exhibit will feature work by Jude Poulette. Mega jump inflatables, the Faces of Faith Youth Group (Full Gospel Tabernacle) will provide face painting and food will be available. For more information, contact Billie at (859) 338-6690.
Group offers free airplane rides for kids
Free airplane rides for young people ages 8 to 17 will be offered 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 (weather permitting) at Central Kentucky Regional Airport in Madison County.
The event is sponsored by Chapter 892 of the Experimental Aircraft Association as part of the EAA’s national Young Eagles Program. Young people will be matched with a pilot and airplane, provided a brief discussion of aircraft systems and safety, and taken for a short ride over Berea and Richmond. Participants receive a Young Eagles certificate and logbook providing access to an aviation groundschool.
Before or after their flight, young people are invited to inspect a Cessna 150 airplane that will be set up on the ramp. A food truck will also be on site.
To pre-register (recommended), visit http://yeday.org. For more information, see the chapter website at www.facebook.com/EAA892KRGA or contact Coordinator Libby Jones at libbyfalkjones@gmail.com or 859-582-2348.
Third candidate enters the race for school board
Rebecca Blankenship filed a write-in candidacy after only two candidates filed to fill the three seats up for election.
“When I realized nobody was stepping up to do this work, I knew I had to do it,” said Blankenship. “With four of my kids currently enrolled at Berea Community and the other three all former students, I will bring a sorely needed parent’s perspective to our School Board.”
Blankenship has pledged to work to increase career education opportunities, improve transparency and communication, and make sure our schools have the funding they need.
“I’ve talked to both teachers and parents, and there’s a real consensus that Berea is the best school district for miles around. What I want and what the community wants is to keep it that way,” Blankenship said.
Election Day is November 8, with early voting November 3-5.
Levitt-Amp series to continue through 2025
The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music and public spaces, has announced that First Friday Berea has been awarded a multi-year Levitt AMP Grant Award of $90K in matching funds to present a free outdoor music series at Berea City Park Expansion in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
As a current Levitt Foundation grantee, First Friday Berea submitted its Levitt AMP proposal to continue its Levitt AMP Berea Music Series, which began in 2017.
In addition to returning grantees, the Levitt Foundation will award up to 10 additional U.S. non-profits a total of $900K to bring the Levitt AMP Music Series to their communities. Following an open call for applicant submissions in June, the new Levitt AMP grant recipients will be announced on Nov. 15.
