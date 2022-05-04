Early voting May 12-14
Early voting will be offered to voters 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12-14 at the Russel Acton Folk Center, the Madison County Extension Office and the Richmond branch of the Madison County’s Clerk’s Office at the Madison County Courthouse.
Election Day voting will be 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on May 17 at the Folk Center, Berea Church of God, Eastside Community Church, White Hall Baptist Church, Madison County Extension Office, the Mule Barn at the University at Arlington and the Big Hill Christian Church.
Parker Seal Reunion May 10
The Parker Seal Reunion will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 10 at the Dinner Bell Restaurant. Former employees and families are welcome to attend luncheon.
For more information, contact Loretta at (859) 893-4124.
U.S. 25 Yard Sale June 3-4
The annual U.S. 25 Yard Sale is set for June 3-4 and will run from Corbin, Berea to Richwood.
Grant County will have a “Founders Day” event on Thursday, June 2.
The event began in 2012 and is one of the most anticipated yard sale events each held each summer in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.