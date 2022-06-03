June 8, 1922
Mrs. Daisy Mathews, special deputy sheriff, appointed by Judge Hiram Johnson, arrested Frank Helton and took him to London last Saturday, after a posse of deputies composed entirely of men had failed to find him. Helton had made one escape from custody and has several whisky charges against him. He was relieved on bond covering all the charges, because it was brought to the attention of Judge Hiram Johnson that his family was at the point of starvation and be promised to provide for them until his trial comes up at the October Court.
June 6, 1946
The Berea Foundation Tenth Grade held a Class Night in Gray Auditorium on May 31 at 7:30 p.m. The Foundation School Chorus, under the direction of Mr. Rolf Hovey sang the May Day Chorus, arranged by Deems Taylor; the Foundation School Quartette, consisting of John Biggerstaff Dan Center, Carl Graham, and Owen John Schumacher, sang “On a Chinese Honeymoon,” and the Foundation Trio, consisting of Betsy Churchill, Betty Christopher, and Audrey Dowlen, sang “Stop dat Buzzin’.” Dean Roy N. Walters presented awards to students for outstanding achievement in scholarship. Prize Bibles given for excellence in Bible study went to the following students: Betsy Churchhill, and Katherine Flanigan, 10th; Walter Huff and Ruby Cornett, 9th; and Charles Vick, Ungraded. A scholarship of $75 went to one student from each class
Financial and Otherwise, Craftsmen’s Fair Proves to Be Resounding Success
June 1, 1972
The glorious weather of last weekend was only one of the elements that made the sixth annual Artists and Craftsmen’s Fair at Indian Fort Theatre an outstanding success. The others were that some 17,000 persons (15,000 of them paying either $1 or 50 cents depending upon age) came out during the four days to see the work of 97 participants from all over the state, and happily, to buy much of it. Garry Barker, the executive director of the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, which sponsors the event, reported sales of about $45,000. The guild itself, which depends upon this fair for its operating expenses for the entire year, will realize about $21,000 in box office receipts and it’s 20 per cent commission from the sales. The only fly in the ointment was the theft of some of the arts and crafts during the wee hours of Sunday morning. Altogether 11 items with a combined retail value of $1,600 were taken from the main exhibit area under the shelter at the theatre itself. The state police and fair officials believe the thieves approached the exhibit area by a service road behind the theatre, which officials thought had been blocked off.
June 5, 1997
Berea has been gaining national attention in some unexpected ways. The city was named as Kentucky’s most enlightened city in the May-June issue Utne Reader magazine, using criteria such as “access to alternative health care, lively media, a breadth of cultural activities, and diverse spiritual opportunities.” Berea has also been nominated in a national competition to find the nation’s most attractive painted communities. The Prettiest Painted Places in American competition to find the nation’s most attractive painted communities. Berea Mayor Clifford Kerby said he was pleasantly surprised by the favorable attention the city has been receiving from the magazines. “We’re growing faster than Richmond or the county either one,” Kerby said, “Population stands right at 12,000, which is where it was projected for the year 2000. We’re way ahead of schedule. Berea has a very low unemployment rate, better than average educational system, a clean, beautifully maintained city, and a progressive government, Kerby said.
“This city does everything right,” Kerby said. “People are cooperative, we have a good government, good management. We’ve got good industry. Everyone who wants a job has a job. We’re strict about keeping our town clean and controlling growth.”
