September 21, 1922
Last hope is lost
The departure of British craft from Smyrna was thought to have removed the last vestige of hoe for 10 Americans and three British who were on a list of missing persons. Smyrna had been wrecked completely by a conflagration which had be raging in the area for two days according to information gathered from authentic sources. Thousands of persons were believed to have perished. The theory is advanced in Greek official circles that the Kemalists deliberately set the city on fire.
September 18, 1947
“Commons,” New Cafeteria; Dishwashers Installed
Dishwashing drudgery for freshmen girls was coming to an end at Berea college with the completion of a full remodel of the “Commons” into a cafeteria with electric dishwashers and installations of dishwashers in the “Boarding Hall,” would eliminate the necessity of manual labor in connection with dishwashing. The “Commons” was covered into a cafeteria not for the convenience of feeding approximately 1550 people but for the sanitation it would insure. Dishwashers would soon be placed into operation as soon as the additional electrical power was secured by Berea College from Kentucky Utilities. The Business Manager’s office estimated that the “hook – up with KU would be completed within 6 weeks. The dishwashers would be operated by regular kitchen workers and not by freshman girls fulfilling their institutional labor requirement.
September 20, 1979
Berea Hospital operations up
According to Berea Hospital administrator David Burgio, costa at Berea Hospital had been held to a minimum over the past 12 months. Telling the hospital corporation membership that expenditures were up 20.5 percent last year. Burgio added that the revenues from hospital operations were up 24 percent. The operation of most hospital departments also showed growth. The use of the laboratory increased 10.1 percent; x-ray was up 14.1 percent; respiratory therapy was up 41.8 percent; and physical therapy was up 12.2 percent. Surgery went down 7 percent and emergency room usage was down 5.5 percent. Burgio was also pleased with the rate of occupancy of the hospital beds. For the 12-month period, 67.1 percent of the hospital’s beds were occupied; 90.1 percent in the Skilled Nursing Facility were also occupied through the year. The average length of patient stay was also held down. The average patient spent only 5.4 days and in the skilled nursing facility, the average stay was 194.3 days. “Berea Hospital supports and implements the American Hospital Association’s emphasis on “voluntary effort,” said Burgio. “We want to give quality health services at the lowest possible cost.” Burgio also stated that the hospital was formulating long-range plans for the facility that would be soon released in written form. Seven new members were also added to the board of directors for the corporation. Elected were: Lenamae Blythe, Nick Carter, Dorothy Coffey, Marion Dempsey, the Reverend Tom Jenkins, Leigh Jones and Curtis Reppert.
September 24, 1992
Berea Fire Chief to resign
Berea Fire Chief Jerry Simpson officially presented his letter of resignation to the City of Berea. Simpson had been employed with the Berea Fire Department since 1972, being promoted to chief in 1980. Simpson did not comment on his decision to leave. Mayor Clifford also commented that Simpson gave no specific reason orally nor in writing for his decision. “I don’t know yet why he has chosen to leave, and his resignation did not include any information on the subject,” said Kerby. Kerby stated that the city would begin advertising for a new fire chief soon. “We have to allow two weeks for in-house applications for anyone who works within the city and would like to apply for the position,” Kerby said. “We are not obligated to hire from within the city. We will use very strict guidelines and will look closely at experience and education in all the applications,” Kerby said.
