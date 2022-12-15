Berea Home Village Volunteers of the Year 2022

Peggy Patrick – 2022 Volunteer of the Year
Served on the original Steering Committee and currently serves on the Berea Home Village Board of Directors.
Serves on the Volunteer and Member Committee, providing a chaplain’s experience and insight into service improvement.
Keeps busy transporting members. Helps with new volunteer orientation.
Serves as primary volunteer for several members.
Is enthusiastic, loyal, dependable, and steadfast.
Has represented BHV well and recruited other fine volunteers.
Peggy’s faith runs deep. Practical and creative, she is a good sounding board for members and volunteers alike. She is very supportive without judgment.
Can bake for member events like nobody’s business.
Initiated the first Service of Remembrance, a new BHV tradition.
Kelly Mehler – 2022 Volunteer of the Year
Is creative, kind, generous, and a problem solver.
Goes beyond what is necessary to help members. Possesses exemplary customer service skills.
Approaches member home repair needs with the same skill and creativity with which he crafts fine furniture.
Has many handy man skills which are constantly put to use to make members’ homes safer.
Is able to give a member’s grandfather clock a yearly clean and tune up.
Can assess needs. Kelly can order and install an air conditioner in the summer and a heater in the winter for members needing safe and comfortable home environments. And then engineer storm window upgrades to keep that comfortable air in the homes.
Provides friendly transportation to members.
Crafted an exquisite Shaker lap desk for the “5 Magical Years” auction.
