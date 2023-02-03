Arrests
• On Jan. 18 at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to Circle K gas station, in reference to a suspicious male subject. Billy Johnson was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
Arrests
• On Jan. 18 at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to Circle K gas station, in reference to a suspicious male subject. Billy Johnson was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
• On Jan. 19 at approximately 3:17 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Big Hill Road, in reference to a male subject walking through private yards in residences. Chad Gabbard was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Jan. 19 at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers responded to Silver Creek Drive, in reference to a male subject unconscious on a park bench. Matthew Stamper was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin) and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy-Possess).
• On Jan. 23 at approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on Hurley Street, in reference to a suspect of a vehicle theft being on scene. Following a brief investigation, Jeremiah Brock was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000.
• On Jan. 24 at approximately 4:31 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Jessica Wills was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting) and Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree.
• On Jan. 24 at approximately 7:12 p.m., officers responded to Madison Southern High School in reference to a possible intoxicated male subject. Patton Jervis was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
• On Jan. 25 at approximately 9:48 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Ridgewood Drive, in reference to a male subject destroying property. Trevor Sparks was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.
Drug Arrests
• On Jan. 17/2023 at approximately 1:52 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Sharon Robinson was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine-2 grams or more), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
• On Jan. 22 at approximately 9:51 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Maple Street, in reference to suspicious male subject. Thomas Risen was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.