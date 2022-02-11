Arrests
• On Jan. 29 at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the area of Layne Court, regarding a juvenile in the care of an intoxicated parent. Officers arrested John Pulliam and charged him with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.
• On Jan 31 at approximately 9 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of Bobbi Knuckles. Knuckles was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Illegal Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (Drug Unspecified) and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
• On Feb. 1 at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of Hunter Wagers. Wagers was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 1st, Operating on Suspended Operators License, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage in Motor Vehicle and Wanton Endangerment 1st.
• On Feb. 3 at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision resulting in the arrest of Lena Relford. Relford was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 1st (Aggravated Circumstances).
Drug arrests
• On Feb. 6 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of Brandon Davidson. Davidson was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), No Registration Plates and No Registration Receipt.
• On Feb. 7 at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the area of West Jefferson Street, regarding a male subject walking through back yards. Justin Reece was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd (Drug Unspecified), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess) and Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container.
