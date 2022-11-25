Arrests
• On Nov. 9 at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on KY HWY 1016. The operator, Ronnie Lewis was arrested and charged with Driving on DUI Suspended License and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
• On Nov. 14 at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to Berea Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Justin and Vanessa Miller were both arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting). Additionally, Vanessa was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
• On Nov. 15 at approximately 1:24 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Bowman Road, in reference to a possible stolen vehicle being present. After a brief investigation, Dakota Holmberg was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000.
• On Nov. 15 at approximately 6:02 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Walnut Meadow Road. The operator, Glennis Ligon was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, Driving on DUI Suspended License, No Registration Plate/Receipt and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance.
• On Nov. 20 at approximately at 9:17 p.m., officers responded to the Berea Hospital, in reference to an assault complaint. Patience Martin was arrested and charged with Assault 3rd Degree (Emergency Personnel) and Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.
Drug Arrests
• On Nov. 15 at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers responded to the complaint of a male subject under the influence on foot on Scaffold Cane Road. Kenneth Wise was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and Public Intoxication (Controlled Substance).
• Nov. 15 at approximately 9:13 a.m., officer conducted a traffic stop on Richmond Road. The operator, Chad Turner was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and other traffic violations. The passenger in the above vehicle, identified as Tyler Cates was also arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).
• On Nov. 18 at approximately 6:46 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Water Street, in reference to subjects on foot in the area, possibly related to drug activity. Officers arrested Ricara Kimbel and charged her with Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (Drug Unspecified).
