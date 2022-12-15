Beginning with Austin Newton, recently hired men’s basketball coach for Berea College, Berea Rotary has hosted several speakers that emphasize its commitment to community. Newton
ocused on his desire to have 2000 attendees at a game to show support for the local college
team. The next speakers were Jennifer Diaz Sales, Berea College International student, Anthony
Hudson of Stream GO Media & Technologies, and most recently, Brenna Wallhauser and Lisa
Cox of Hospice Care Plus. Each of these speakers in one way or another praised Berea for its
positive offerings as a place to live, work, and learn. In a very touching story, Sales indicated
how coming to the USA and Berea has fulfilled a dream for her. At the same time, her
experience here has encouraged a new dream to take back to her home country to help other
women. Hudson talked of the fast moving business of data transfer through streaming and its
effect on the way people work and communicate today. Wallhauser and Cox represent a non-
profit whose main office will be moving to Richmond after 20 years in Berea but that move is
due, in part, to such technology which has made remote work more feasible. In the Q & A period
with each speaker, members displayed a curiosity in learning more about how the Rotary goals
align with each. The Rotary motto, “Service above self,” and the four-way test are both evidence
of a desire to better the world.
Over the time period a half dozen guests attended: Rotary Partners, Helen Eden and Nancy
Scarlet, as well as Kurt Smith, Heather Johnson, Cris Gilbert, and Elizabeth Temple.
Upcoming events were noted by President Frederiksen: Danish American Yule Fest (5:30
December 11 th ), Club Christmas Party at Boone Tavern (6 pm, December 15 th ) and the “Meet and
Greet” gathering (January 27 th Honeysuckle restaurant).
