Berea Rotary February, 2022

Berea Rotary
The Rotary Club of Berea gathered for lunch and fellowship at the Smokehouse Grille on Tuesday. Under the leadership of Rita Davis, President, several members joined in a discussion of project ideas. An earlier idea had been to provide help with funeral cost needs of families with Covid-related deaths. When Davis checked with several funeral homes she learned that FEMA funds up to nine thousand dollars for citizens through applications. Councilman Jim Davis noted the city will have a work session concerning the two million dollars available to Berea relative to its Covid issues. An expression of sympathy had been made to Carol Shaffer, widow of former member Bob Shaffer.
President-Elect Sune Frederickson offered a suggestion concerning partnering with tourism or other agencies for a Folk School as a new innovative project. With respect to any changes in meeting location both catered box lunches or self-supplied bag lunches are options at the library meeting room. Dates for meeting have been changed from every Tuesday to only the first and third Tuesdays, still at noon but with a speaker program on the first Tuesday only. Speaker for the next meeting, March 1st, will be hosted by Sune Frederickson, the President-Elect of the club. Rotary partner Helen Eden was present for the discussion.
