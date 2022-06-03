I saw that three Kingston Elementary teachers reached their retirement goal this year: Mrs. Adams, Mrs. Bowman, and Mrs. Robinson. Congratulations.
The Kingston Pop-Up Market is having a Farm Swap on June 4th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. They are hoping to see chickens, ducks, rabbits, goats, or any other farm animal you need to swap. Should be fun for everybody. If you get hungry, there will be a food truck available.
My husband’s friend, Pastor Lawrence (Larry) Gassett, passed away this past week. He was such a kind man. He said he always enjoyed reading my articles. His mom and sister were our neighbors for years. My husband Kenny formed a close friendship with him over their common interest in classic trucks. They enjoyed all kinds of conversations including spiritual ones. My father-in-law Charles, who is also a preacher, valued his fellowship. We received cards from Larry for many special occasions and sometimes a separate one from his wife Ruth, too.
Larry frequently bought Spalding donuts for a breakfast treat to Berea even though he couldn’t eat them himself. He was a thoughtful man.
Larry had a great enthusiasm for his projects. Once he was needing a hood for a 40 Ford pick-up. After Larry located one on eBay in Arkansas, a friend was on the phone with the seller. Unbeknownst to that friend, Larry had decided to drive there.
He arrived at the seller’s home with no advance notice. Luckily, the hood was suitable, and he was able to bring it home.
After he stopped at a hotel for the night returning home, Larry became worried about the hood outside.
He ended up bringing it into his room for safety’s sake!
My husband Kenny and all Larry’s Berea friends will certainly miss him. I know his church families are thankful for the time Pastor Gassett was with them.
We extend our condolences to all those who mourn his passing.
