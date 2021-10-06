Customers who incur late fees for Berea Municipal Utilities (BMU) services may be getting a break soon after the Berea City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to waive penalties in some cases.
In a work session before Tuesday’s council meeting, Finance Director Susan Meeks reported that a citizens group approached the city about reforming BMU’s late fee policy in cases where customers fail to pay their bills on time because of unforeseen hardships.
A work group consisting of Meeks, BMU Manager Kevin Howard, and BMU Billing Supervisor Heather Powell reviewed the request, then proposed a policy in which customers who otherwise pay their bills on time would get a once-annual late fee waiver. The issue was brought before the council because the current late fee policy is in place by city ordinance.
Said Meeks: “We get this request quite often. Life happens. Every now and then something happens and they can’t make that payment on time but they have been excellent customers. And honestly, our hands are tied. We would love to be able to help these customers, but because the way the ordinance is written, we have no discretion. From a staff perspective, we would love to be able to help those customers.”
Under the new proposed policy, customers applying for the late fee waiver on their electric, water or sewer bills would have had to have gone 12 months with no late payments, no returned checks, no tampering fees, and no disconnections.
However, for some council members, the current fee exemption proposal may not go far enough. Berea City Council members John Payne and Katie Startzman suggested the waiver should apply to a broader range of customers, since even a small late fee can have an impact on citizens who have a limited income. Payne suggested a once-annual waiver for all BMU customers, while Startzman, too, urged the council to make the adjustment apply to a wider swath of citizens.
“If you have a perfect utility record, it’s less likely that you’re going to need to claim that [waiver],” Startzman said. “I think it would be good customer service to extend that forgiveness to people who might not have a perfect bill pay record. I understand it could be complicated, but I also want to think of the humanity and the empathy behind this work.” Payne remarked he would seek an amendment to the proposed ordinance at the next council meeting.
Councilmember Cora Jane Wilson cautioned the council from changing the proposed policy too drastically, noting it would likely create a lot of additional paperwork for Finance Department staff. Wilson also noted that during her time as a utility employee, staffers routinely worked with people on an individual basis, helping them to devise a payment plan so they could pay their bills.
The proposed ordinance will come up again for discussion and a final reading on October 19, but in the meantime, Councilman Steve Caudill said the draft proposed by Meeks, Howard and Powell meets the city’s needs. “I think what you have written covers what we are trying to do,” Caudill said.
In other business
• The council discussed a change order concerning the chinking for the Russel Acton Folk Center. The change is for a $2,904 increase for additional materials needed for the project, bringing the total cost in excess of $30,200.
Some council members questioned the change order, however, Jerry Little noted the contractors ran into some unexpected problems on the project, including some areas where the wood was rotted and there was a need for additional chinking material. Little also noted that even with the adjusted cost, the project will still cost approximately $30,000 less than the next lowest bid for the project.
Councilmembers Teresa Scenters and Katie Startzman expressed hope that project estimates would be more precise in the future, and that the council would be provided more information during the bid process. The council approved the change order.
In other business, the council unanimously approved the appointment of Katherine Alexander to the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, and Linda Laforce as an alternate to the board.
• During the City Administrator’s Report, Rose Beverly announced a budget adjustment for the Cherry Road project, which went over by $8,855. The change was due to storm water calculations and work drainage work on Chestnut Court, Beverly said. Beverly also announced that the Chestnut Court project has been substantially completed.
• Concerning Halloween in the Park, on Oct. 31, Beverly said the city will be hosting a drive-thru event again this year, as recommended by the Madison County Health Department.
• The council also heard a presentation from Karrie Adkins and Abby Broughton, who updated officials on the efforts of the HEALing Communities Study Summary for Madison County, an initiative to battle opioid abuse. The program originated with the National Institutes of Health.
Commented
