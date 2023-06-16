Captain James West, Grand Army of the Republic Post

The beginning of Berea is unique compared with other cities in Central Kentucky. Although many communities and towns had been established earlier, the life breath of Berea did not come into existence until 1853, when a 10-acre tract of land was granted to John G. Fee by General Cassius Marcellus Clay.

 Originally the area consisted of a loose community of scattered farms. Madison and adjacent counties were remarkable for the number of citizens who were anti-slavery slaveholders.  Clay, a prominent leader and abolitionist, was one of the largest landowners in Madison County. Clay had noted that “the mountain people were the natural supporters of freedom - owners of land but not owners of slaves”.  With the view to establish a rallying place for free speech and liberal sentiment, Clay invited Fee to settle in the region. 

