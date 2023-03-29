Community Calendar for the week of March 29, 2023

• A Night of Comedy for Hospice Care Plus makes its debut Friday, March 31, 7 p.m., at EKU’s Stratton Building in the Posey Theater. The show will feature nationally known stand-up comedian, That Guy Joe Deuce, who has been named Funniest Comedian of Lexington and has performed on Dry Bar Comedy and Amazon Prime. Reservations can be made at hospicecareplus.org or 859-986-1500.
• Madison County’s longest-running Derby Eve party is set for May 5 and reservations are open. The Bourbon, Boots & BBQ Derby Eve Benefit will take place Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m. at Churchill’s, in the historic Churchill Weavers building in Berea. Reservations are open through April 28. Visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500 for reservations. All proceeds benefit Hospice Care Plus. The Goodwin Brothers are returning to perform at the benefit.
