Community Calendar Week of February 23 - March 2, 2022

• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “Ghostbusters Afterlife” 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Music Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 25.
•Berea College of Forestry Outreach Center will have “Pinnacles Group Hikes” 1 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• The EKU Division of Natural Areas will have a “Bird Banding Bonanza” event at Taylor Fork Ecological Area (1 Hancock Taylor LN) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb.26.
• The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have a “Video Game Free-for-all” 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Preschool Story Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 28.
• Revival House Church will have a “Youth Night” (Teens 13-17) 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.
• Berea United Methodist Church will begin the Lenten Speaker Series: “Berea UMC Lenten Journey of Faith 2022” each Wednesday March 2-April 13, noon-1 p.m. at the Parish House, located at 101 Fee St. Each event will feature a guest speaker, special music and fellowship. A meal will not be served and Masking and social distancing will be observed.
