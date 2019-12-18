In a 4-1 vote on Tuesday, the Madison County Fiscal Court approved 2nd reading of an ordinance establishing an insurance premium tax on county residents. First District Magistrate Larry Combs cast the sole dissenting vote.
Magistrate Tom Botkin read a prepared statement citing the continuing War on Drugs as the culprit for the tax hike. Botkin, near the end of his comment, said that he was against increasing taxes but felt it would be fiscally irresponsible to vote no on the ordinance.
When asked how long before the county runs out of money, Treasurer Glenna Baker said that at current rates the county will have depleted all funds, including the $2 million currently held in reserve, by July 2020.
Prior to the vote three citizens, Shane O’Donley, Darrell Turner, and Patti Wilds spoke to the court addressing the plight of taxpayers, particularly senior citizens on fixed incomes. They requested the court seek other alternatives and explore all avenues before making a decision to create the new tax.
Baker stated that the county is limited by statute to three means of generating revenues, property taxes, occupational licensing fees (payroll tax), and insurance premium tax. The rate for the new tax will be five percent and will not affect those residents living in either Berea or Richmond city limits since those cities already have insurance premium taxes higher than the rate set by the county. The taxes will be collected beginning on July 1, 2020.
To further address what Deputy Judge Executive Colleen Chaney called the county’s financial crisis, the court unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the sale of five county owned properties. Battlefield Golf Course, a rental property at Battlefield, vacant lots at Battlefield, Wilgreen Lake, and the old school building on New Road will each be offered for sale. Sealed bids no lower than appraised value will be accepted.
In other business, the court accepted Overlook Trail into the county maintenance program. In personnel action they approved the promotion of County Firefighter Ben Hall, authorized the hiring of Katie Tibbs as Animal Control Coordinator, and also approved the hiring of Colbie Baldwin as administrative assistant at CSEPP.
The Court accepted Judge Reagan Taylor’s appointments of Ervin Yoder and Meredith Reed to the Madison County Extension Board.
Taylor reminded citizens the courthouse will be closed on December 24 and 25 for Christmas and again on December 31 and January 1 for the New Year holiday.
The next meeting will be in Berea on Jan. 7.
