George Thomas “Tommy” Strunk, age 63, passed away June 20, 2020 at his residence. 

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday June 25, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home, with Rev. Tim Masters officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. 

 

