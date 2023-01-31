The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is continuing to investigate human skeletal remains that were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville on Friday, January 20.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, the State Medical Examiner's Office has identified the remains as Anna M. Cummins, 49, of Perryville, KY. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.