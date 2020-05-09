When Teresa Scenters messaged me on Facebook while I was on spring break two years ago, I thought maybe she was kidding about becoming news editor for the Berea Citizen.
I told her at the time I would give it a try and see what happens. I’ve been here ever since and it’s been truly a joy working with a consummate professional. I started my career covering ball games of any kind as a freelancer and worked my way up to become sports editor at two daily newspapers.
I began at the Richmond Register and then went on to the Winchester Sun where I learned and gleaned from some veteran newspaper giants in a town that respected and supported its daily newspaper.
It was there I took a step back and learned as much as I could about the business. I started out as design editor and then went back to become a sports editor after two years on the news desk. One of the things that I learned more than anything while working for The Sun is the ability to separate your job from your life. I guess the drive from Richmond to Winchester and then back home allowed me to exhale and vent my accomplishments or frustrations during the 30-minute drive. The late Bill Blakeman, editor of the Sun for more than 40 years, wanted it to be that way.
Berea has always been a big part of my life and becoming publisher of this newspaper is truly a dream come true. It’s a goal I have worked to achieve throughout my 25-year career in this profession. That vision began in high school when I wrote for the school newspaper, “The Pirate” for two years and wrote sports stories in Brenda Lambert’s journalism class. Little did I know the paper that I delivered in the halls of BCHS in high school would someday call on me to become the publisher.
I’ve always been a person who doesn’t mind taking on challenges and weathering the current COVID-19 pandemic has definitely been one of the greatest giants we have faced in our lifetime.
But the reward is overcoming the odds and moving forward.
That’s what I intend to do here as long as I’m sitting in the driver’s seat. I plan on following Teresa’s lead and continue building on what she hammered away at for the past 20 years, especially in these times of uncertainty. I’m going to give it my best shot like I did two years ago when I joined the staff and ask that you continue supporting local journalism.
In closing, one of my favorite bible stories is one in the Old Testament when Caleb asked the Lord in Joshua 14:12 to “give me this mountain.”
I’m ready to climb that mountain and ask that you join me in taking this journey together.
My office has an open-door policy and I’m always a phone call away to answer your questions or concerns.
I’m ready for the next chapter.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen and can be reached at publisher@bereacitizen.net.
