This past Tuesday, our Leadership Madison County group began our “Economic Development Day” at the Richmond City Hall. David Stipes, the Director of the Richmond Industrial Development Corporation, gave us an overview of economic development in the city of Richmond. Our group also heard from Lori Murphy Tatum with the Richmond Tourism. She invited our group and others to drop into her office on Main Street any time. Our next speaker was Brad Thomas, the Director of Economic Development with the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Brad painted an excellent picture for the future of economic development in Madison County. Taking a break for the speakers, our team took a driving tour through the Richmond Industrial Park and then toured the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. Eastern Kentucky University has become a full partner in the airport, and big plans are in store for the future of the regional airport. After lunch at Apollo’s Pizza in Berea, we were entertained by Nancy Conley from Berea Tourism. Nancy invited us to come out to the Something Bright LearnShops on Saturday, January 22, 2022 and Sunday, January 23, 2022. Next, Donna Angel led us on a driving tour of the Berea Industrial Park, and then the group stopped at the AppHarvest Berea site where they will be growing several types of leavy lettuce. Finally, Jim our bus driver from Kentucky River Foothills took us on a cross country tour of Madison County to our final stop at the AppHarvest facility on Speedwell Road. Our group learned about AppHarvest’s mission to be the leader if AgTech in the nation.
