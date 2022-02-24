Little Rene turns 100!

Rene Toshiko Masanaga was born on February 19, 1922 in Lahaina and celebrated her 100th birthday on that same date at the Terrace Nursing and Rehab Facility. Her parents were Japanese immigrants. Her father, Kasaku, was a master boat builder of fishing boats and of custom yachts; her mother, Kinu, was the educated daughter of a Shinto Priest.
Rene attended American and Japanese schools. She is fluent in English and Japanese. Following high school graduation she completed her vocational training in Cosmetology and started working as a Beautician.
At the age of 23, she married Elster Clayton Colley, a 28-year-old captain in the United States Marines. Rene and Clayton the moved to the mainlands. As a career military man, they traveled the country during his 16-year enlistment and upon his retirement from the military, they returned to his birthplace, finally settling in the rural town of Haysi, Virginia. He became a teacher and was later a principal of an elementary school.
Rene and Clayton were married for 29 years and had five children; four daughters and a son, Clayton, who died at 57.
Rene had many life-long hobbies and was an active member of the community and she often worked from home, giving haircuts and perms to her friends and neighbors. She was noted for her beauty and her warm personality. Rene loved to paint beautiful landscapes; many of them reminiscent of Hawaii. She played the Ukulele and sang old childhood songs which she would combine with the traditional Hawaiian hula. Gardening both flowers and vegetables was also something she enjoyed doing. She was a trained seamstress and an avid reader and she liked nothing better than a good 100 game marathon of Chinese checkers.
Rene now has 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is known as Little Grandma among the little ones in her family.
Rene Toshiko Colley’s special loves are family, friends, chocolates, jewelry, Christmas and birthdays. She enjoyed the 100th birthday celebrated with friends and loved ones. Her beauty and strength of character are cherished by her friends and family.
