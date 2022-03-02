Madison County Courts: February 10 - 16, 2022

District Court
Feb. 11
• Judy Curtis Brooks vs. Charles Jim Brooks
Feb. 14
• Sonya Faye Burns vs. Jeremiah Joseph Hobbs
• Jennifer Wilburn vs. Colen Wilburn
Feb. 15
• Connie Lynn Mullins vs. Thomas James Wells
• Kalea Morgan Coomer vs. Levi Allen Clark
Feb. 16
• Autumn S. Allen vs. Russell N. Omarion
Circuit Court
Feb. 10
• Melissa G. Creech Robinson vs. William Therman Robinson
• Beth Roane vs. John Roane
• CHFS EX REL Corissa M. Maupin vs. John Barnes
Feb. 11
• Ronette Nicole Shepherd vs. Lucas Earton Shepherd
Feb. 15
• Gregory Allen Bordelon vs. Victoria Bordelon
Feb. 16
• CHFS EX REL Joyce D. Street vs. Alphonso Paylor
• CHFS EX REL Kathy J. Hardy vs. Jamie K. Shannon
