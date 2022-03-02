Madison County Courts: February 10 - 16, 2022

District Court

Feb. 11

• Judy Curtis Brooks vs. Charles Jim Brooks

Feb. 14

• Sonya Faye Burns vs. Jeremiah Joseph Hobbs

• Jennifer Wilburn vs. Colen Wilburn

Feb. 15

• Connie Lynn Mullins vs. Thomas James Wells

• Kalea Morgan Coomer vs. Levi Allen Clark 

Feb. 16

• Autumn S. Allen vs. Russell N. Omarion

 

Circuit Court

Feb. 10

• Melissa G. Creech Robinson vs. William Therman Robinson

• Beth Roane vs. John Roane

• CHFS EX REL Corissa M. Maupin vs. John Barnes

Feb. 11

• Ronette Nicole Shepherd vs. Lucas Earton Shepherd

Feb. 15

• Gregory Allen Bordelon vs. Victoria Bordelon

Feb. 16

• CHFS EX REL Joyce D. Street vs. Alphonso Paylor

• CHFS EX REL Kathy J. Hardy vs. Jamie K. Shannon

Recommended for you