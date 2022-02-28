Madison County Detention Center: February 10 - 12, 2022

Feb. 10
• Jerel David Smith, 44, Berea: no tail lamps; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; improper registration plate; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 2bd offense; no registration plates; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Nathan L. Carroll, 21, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st aggravated circumstances
• Jeffrey Wayne Farmer, 35, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Amelia Nicely, 28, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Jonathan Matthew Kelly, 45, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Jordan S. Townsend, 30, Richmond: wanton endangerment -1st degree; harassment (no physical contact); assault, 4th degree (minor injury); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Amber Nicole Biggs, 37, Richmond: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tabitha Noakes, 50, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., McKee: hold for court
• Braaz A. Sawyer, 26, Berea: hold for court
• Christopher Valentine, 46, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Amy M. Fuson, 40, Richmond: serving bench warrant
• Jacob Clay Biddle, 39, Lexington: failure to appear
• Grant Davis Jaggers, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rhonda J. Evans, 47, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Grayson Lovelace, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Larry E. McDaniel, 41, Henderson: rape, victim under 12 years of age; sodomy, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age
• Daniel R. Hayes, 18, Richmond: menacing; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Stephanie May 29, Berea: failure to appear
Feb. 11
• Abraham Stephen Morris, 23, Richmond: failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1
• Elzie Sizemore, 30, Richmond: theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Amber J. Von Staden, 28, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• James N. Dobkins, 46, Richmond: Assault, 4th degree – dating violence (minor injury)
• Becky Ann Calhoun, 43, Lexington, failure to appear
• Shaun Harris, 44, Annville: disregarding a stop sign; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Caitlyn Coots, 25, Beattyville: serving bench warrant for court
• Jacob Alexander, 28, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Benjamin N. Neeley, 53, Richmond: failure to wear seatbelts; license to be in possession’ failure to produce insurance card’ receiving stolen property $500 but less than $1,000; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Brittany Combess, 31, Lexington: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Terry Miller, 24, Richmond: failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Michael Lepper, 31, Walton: failure to appear
• Dakota Scott Baldwin, 25, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; persistent felony offender II (7 counts); criminal trespassing-3rd degree; theft of mail matter; theft by unlawful taking or disposition from vehicle, $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent; fraudulent use of a credit card; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $%00 but less than $1,00; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Feb. 12
• Stephen Arthur Napier, 38, Berea: criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• James R. Plummer, 36, Irvine, failure to appear
• Flynn David Blankenship, 19, Nicholasville: driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense (aggravated circumstances)
• Donnie Skaggs, 26, Berea: receiving stolen property, under $10,000
• Sandee Lillian Wilhoit, 50, St. Petersburg Beach, Florida: flagrant non-support
• Gregory Powell, 54, Richmond: probation violation – felony offense (3 counts)
• Kayle L. Clark, 20, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Amy Lynn Thomas, 19, Cincinnati: failure to appear
• Willie Nathan Murray, 29, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $10,000 but less than $1,000,000
• Everett Steven Durham, 54, Berea: harassing communication
• Scott E. Plowman, 43, Richmond: theft of identity of another without consent; theft by deception – include cold checks $500 but less than $1,000
