Madison County Detention Center: February 10 - 12, 2022

Feb. 10

• Jerel David Smith, 44, Berea:  no tail lamps; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; improper registration plate; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 2bd offense; no registration plates; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Nathan L. Carroll, 21, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st aggravated circumstances

• Jeffrey Wayne Farmer, 35, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Amelia Nicely, 28, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Jonathan Matthew Kelly, 45, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Jordan S. Townsend, 30, Richmond:  wanton endangerment -1st degree; harassment (no physical contact); assault, 4th degree (minor injury); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Amber Nicole Biggs, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Tabitha Noakes, 50, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., McKee:  hold for court

• Braaz A. Sawyer, 26, Berea:  hold for court

  Christopher Valentine, 46, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Amy M. Fuson, 40, Richmond:  serving bench warrant

• Jacob Clay Biddle, 39, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Grant Davis Jaggers, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rhonda J. Evans, 47, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Grayson Lovelace, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

• Larry E. McDaniel, 41, Henderson:  rape, victim under 12 years of age; sodomy, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age

• Daniel R. Hayes, 18, Richmond:  menacing; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Stephanie May 29, Berea:  failure to appear

 

Feb. 11

• Abraham Stephen Morris, 23, Richmond:  failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1

• Elzie Sizemore, 30, Richmond:  theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Amber J. Von Staden, 28, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• James N. Dobkins, 46, Richmond:  Assault, 4th degree – dating violence (minor injury)

• Becky Ann Calhoun, 43, Lexington, failure to appear

• Shaun Harris, 44, Annville:  disregarding a stop sign; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Caitlyn Coots, 25, Beattyville:  serving bench warrant for court

• Jacob Alexander, 28, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Benjamin N. Neeley, 53, Richmond:  failure to wear seatbelts; license to be in possession’ failure to produce insurance card’ receiving stolen property $500 but less than $1,000; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Brittany Combess, 31, Lexington: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Terry Miller, 24, Richmond:  failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

• Michael Lepper, 31, Walton:  failure to appear

• Dakota Scott Baldwin, 25, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; persistent felony offender II (7 counts); criminal trespassing-3rd degree; theft of mail matter; theft by unlawful taking or disposition from vehicle, $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent; fraudulent use of a credit card; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $%00 but less than $1,00; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

Feb. 12

• Stephen Arthur Napier, 38, Berea:  criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• James R. Plummer, 36, Irvine, failure to appear

• Flynn David Blankenship, 19, Nicholasville:  driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense (aggravated circumstances)

• Donnie Skaggs, 26, Berea:  receiving stolen property, under $10,000

• Sandee Lillian Wilhoit, 50, St. Petersburg Beach, Florida:  flagrant non-support

• Gregory Powell, 54, Richmond:  probation violation – felony offense (3 counts)

• Kayle L. Clark, 20, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Amy Lynn Thomas, 19, Cincinnati:  failure to appear

• Willie Nathan Murray, 29, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $10,000 but less than $1,000,000

• Everett Steven Durham, 54, Berea:  harassing communication

• Scott E. Plowman, 43, Richmond:  theft of identity of another without consent; theft by deception – include cold checks $500 but less than $1,000

