Madison County Detention Center: February 12 - 16, 2022

Feb. 13
• Samantha Ruth, 27, Sadieville: no registration. Receipt; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belt; license to be in possession; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; failure to produce insurance card
•Zachary Alexander Moore, 25, Richmond: failure to or improper signal; careless driving’ operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jamie D. Hunter, 39, Lancaster: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; possession of marijuana; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Matthew T. Baker, 23, Berea: speeding 10 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Adam Joseph Lambert, 35, Richmond: theft by deception – include cold checks, $10,000 or more; criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree
• Robert Ellison, 31, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana
• Meagan Alyssa Brown, 24, Richmond: speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle)
• Benjamin Patrick Gay, 55: Berea: burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Ronnie Lee Strong: 44, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)
• Trina Michelle Begley, 42, Ravenna: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified)
• Chester Biggs, 46, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; probation violation (for felony offense)
Feb. 14
• Melanie Ryann Bogie, 38: failure to appear
• Carlos Gaspar, 33, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Dylan Montgomery White, 27, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Benjamin Royalty, 18, Owensboro: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Crystal Cowan, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband – 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jessie Wagers, 29, Gray Hawk: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Travis Nathaniel Isaacs, 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana
• Timera Neal, 28, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Elizabeth Deshah Rothwell, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
•Chloemae Bradley, 32, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Joseph Michael Coffey, 33, Irvine: sexual abuse, 1st degree
• Jamie Prather, 32, Irvine: failure to wear sea belt; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
•Sean Madison Robinson, 34, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Christopher Epperson, Jr., 25, Ludlow: failure to appear
• Deandre Cook, 31, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Cassie M. Seals, 31, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)
• James A. Liddil, 46, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Aaron B. Raley, 31, St. Catherine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 37, Richmond: receiving stolen property, $500 but less than $1,000
• Gregory Bolin, 39, West Liberty: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; theft by. Unlawful taking, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000
• Cylina A Johnson, 46, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; careless driving
Feb. 15
• Rhonda Sosby, 40, Richmond: probation violation for felony offense (3 counts)
• Anthony James Mays, Jr., 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Wesley Williams, 42, Winchester: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (5 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Christopher Wayne Witt, 34, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Crayvone Richie, 25, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
•Shawneda Stamper, 43, Lexington: failure to appear
• Renae Latrice Ferrell, 36, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition from vehicle, $1,000 but less than $10,000; serving parole violation warrant
• Jacquelyn Tillery, 43, Mt. Vernon: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamines)
• Devin D. Didonato, 29, Orlando: failure to appear
• Michael Hifner, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Candace E. Jones, 64, Richmond: failure to appear, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brittany Harvey, 30, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; failure to appear
• Donald Eugene Rose, 61, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); failure to appear
• Frank Edward Lewis, 41, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Brandon Moore, 23, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
