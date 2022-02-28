Madison County Detention Center: February 12 - 16, 2022

Feb. 13

• Samantha Ruth, 27, Sadieville:  no registration. Receipt; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belt; license to be in possession; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; failure to produce insurance card

•Zachary Alexander Moore, 25, Richmond:  failure to or improper signal; careless driving’ operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jamie D. Hunter, 39, Lancaster:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; possession of marijuana; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Matthew T. Baker, 23, Berea:  speeding 10 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Adam Joseph Lambert, 35, Richmond:  theft by deception – include cold checks, $10,000 or more; criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree

• Robert Ellison, 31, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana

• Meagan Alyssa Brown, 24, Richmond:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle)

• Benjamin Patrick Gay, 55:  Berea:  burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Ronnie Lee Strong:  44, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)

• Trina Michelle Begley, 42, Ravenna:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified)

• Chester Biggs, 46, Richmond:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; probation violation (for felony offense)

 

Feb. 14

 • Melanie Ryann Bogie, 38:  failure to appear

• Carlos Gaspar, 33, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Dylan Montgomery White, 27, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Benjamin Royalty, 18, Owensboro:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 Crystal Cowan, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband – 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Jessie Wagers, 29, Gray Hawk:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Travis Nathaniel Isaacs, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana

• Timera Neal, 28, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Elizabeth Deshah Rothwell, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

•Chloemae Bradley, 32, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Joseph Michael Coffey, 33, Irvine:  sexual abuse, 1st degree

• Jamie Prather, 32, Irvine:  failure to wear sea belt; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

•Sean Madison Robinson, 34, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Christopher Epperson, Jr., 25, Ludlow:  failure to appear

• Deandre Cook, 31, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Cassie M. Seals, 31, Berea:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• James A. Liddil, 46, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Aaron B. Raley, 31, St. Catherine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 37, Richmond:  receiving stolen property, $500 but less than $1,000

• Gregory Bolin, 39, West Liberty:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; theft by. Unlawful taking, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000

• Cylina A Johnson, 46, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; careless driving

 

Feb. 15

• Rhonda Sosby, 40, Richmond:  probation violation for felony offense (3 counts)

• Anthony James Mays, Jr., 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Wesley Williams, 42, Winchester:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (5 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Christopher Wayne Witt, 34, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Crayvone Richie, 25, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

•Shawneda Stamper, 43, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Renae Latrice Ferrell, 36, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition from vehicle, $1,000 but less than $10,000; serving parole violation warrant

• Jacquelyn Tillery, 43, Mt. Vernon:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamines)

• Devin D. Didonato, 29, Orlando:  failure to appear

• Michael Hifner, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Candace E. Jones, 64, Richmond:  failure to appear, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Brittany Harvey, 30, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; failure to appear

• Donald Eugene Rose, 61, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); failure to appear

• Frank Edward Lewis, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Brandon Moore, 23, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

