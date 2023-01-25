Madison County Detention Center: January 12 - 14, 2023

Jan. 12
• Charles Joseph Carroll, 58, Waco: serving time
• John Fisher, 42, Richmond: serving time
• Kyren C. Hall, 19, Richmond: serving time
• Gerald Helton, 41, Winchester: serving time
• Cleveland William Washington, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michael Lee Whitt, 35, Richmond: serving time
• Robert Dennis Wilburn, 41, Richmond: hold for court
Jan. 13
• Angela Jean Edington, 43, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Janie Loraine Edington, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jonathan Dale McKinney, 37, Berea: failure to appear
• Austin M. Kaylor, 27, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st
• Anthony Lee Clemmons, 39, Irvine: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Michael Hudson, 44, Louisville: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Cline Hale, 46, Berea: leaving scene of accident – failure to render and or assistance; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Bonnie S. Johnson, 36, Woodburn: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense) – 2 counts; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Robert Lee Reed, Jr., 38, Berea: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Austin L. Swift, 35, Stanford: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Wesley J. McGuire, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance(s) – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
Jan. 14
• Jacob B. Rust, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cammie Neeley, 30, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Benjamin Griffieth, 21, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Hayden Christopher Sanderlyn, 21, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s linens; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Billy Shannon Brown, 40, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; improper or no windshield
• Hunter Emily Gray, 25, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Tianna Marie Lakes, 30, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Derrick Lenard Brown, 39, Louisville: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Ricky Lewis Wilson, 59, Richmond: failure to appear
