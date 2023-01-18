Jan. 15
• Jake D. Rice, 32, Clay City: failure to appear
• Jeremy S. Brock, 30, Whitesburg: serving parole violation warrant
• Brandon Ross Barrett, 29, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; no registration receipt; no registration plates
• Emily Alison Anderson, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Taran Wayne Rose, 25, Shepherdsville: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; no registration plates (2 counts)
• Randall C. Hall, 37, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree
• Heather L. Wilson, 32, Richmond: unauthorized use of motor vehicle – 1st offense
• Ericka Leshay Perkins, 28, Waco: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
Jan. 16
• Amanda Sabrina Hornsby, 33, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Jonathan Ray Isaacs, 43, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); possession of marijuana; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess
• April Baker, 33, Waco: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)
Jan. 17
• Jesse W. Smith, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Jacob Kerr, 22, Richmond: hold for court
• Jon Southern, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Robert Dennis Wilburn, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• Tasha Marie Guarin, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Jesse Salyers, 39, unspecified: hold for court
• Jesse Paul Dalton, 39, Richmond: hold for court
• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Sharon Robinson, 46, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000
• Jeremiah Wilson, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Bruce McKinney. 51, Richmond: hold for court
• Earl Harvey Eades, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• Destiny Bonella, 25, Richmond: hold for court
• Ashley Ray Semones, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• Gordon S. King, 53, Richmond: violation of stalking restraining order
• Cleveland William Washington, 48, Richmond: non-payment of court cots, fees, or fines; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Trenton Venable, 32, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
Jan. 18
• Heather Nicole Masters, 43, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• David Holt, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Christopher Ryan Terrill, 33, Waco: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no operator’s – moped license; receiving stolen property
• James Randall Bevins, 43, Hazard: failure to appear
• Braaz A. Sawyer, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Brendan Smith, 26, Evansville, Indiana: sexual assault, 1st degree (victim under 12 years of age); sodomy, 1st degree (victim under 12 years of age
• Troy D. Fugate, 29, Stanton: failure to appear
• Michael Wilson, 47, Wilmore: failure to appear
• Thomas Lee Abner, 44, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Kelli Paige Parrett, 32, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts); contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Billy Joe Johnson, 38, unspecified: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
