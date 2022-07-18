Madison County Detention Center: July 4 - 6, 2022

July 4

• Laura Corron, 40, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)

• Oscar Argueta, 43, Honduras:  no registration plates; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card

• Fred Wayne Fishback, 66, Lexington:  reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

Valerie Lainhart, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

 Macoario Huitzilac Bartolo, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

July 5

• Tamara Rachel Buttry, 42, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Melissa A. Daniel, 50, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st  offense (heroin); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• David Dunaway, 46, Beattyville:  hold for court

• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 35, Berea:  hold for court

• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Robert Lewis Hollan, 54, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Nancy Joann Hounshell, 36, Paint Lick:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (3 counts)

• Shannon R. Kidd, 27, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Brandon D. Littleton, 38, Winchester:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Eric Keith McDaniel, 32, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Warren Glen McKinney, 48, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jose Obregon Morales, 47, Richmond:  hold for court

• Isreal Palmer, 23, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Sidney Lynn Ramsey, 41, Winchester, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Ashley Nicole Ray, 29, Richmond:  hold for court; failure to appear

• James Steven Riney, 35, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Tony White, 47, Anniston, Alabama:  fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)

 

July 6

• Keith Darrell Little, 45, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense, 1st degree (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Brandy Rhinon Causey,43, Waco:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Joseph Estep, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jamie Brown, 45, Richmond:  hold for court

• James A. Brookshire, 53, not given:  failure to appear

• Jennifer N. Renecker, 37, Madison, Indiana:  fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)

• Brandy Lee Riney, 39, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond:  hold for court

• Crystal Dawn Ashcraft, 42, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Christopher Beaty, 29, Dry Ridge:  hold for court

• William K. Collett, 69, Lancaster:  failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• William A. Falconberry49, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $1,000 but less than #10,000’ criminal mischief, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; burglary, 3rd degree (2 counts); criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license’ failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; criminal trespassing, 2nd degree

• William A. Martin, 34, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)

