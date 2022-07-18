Madison County Detention Center: July 4 - 6, 2022

July 4
• Laura Corron, 40, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)
• Oscar Argueta, 43, Honduras: no registration plates; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card
• Fred Wayne Fishback, 66, Lexington: reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
Valerie Lainhart, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
Macoario Huitzilac Bartolo, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
July 5
• Tamara Rachel Buttry, 42, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Melissa A. Daniel, 50, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• David Dunaway, 46, Beattyville: hold for court
• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 35, Berea: hold for court
• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Robert Lewis Hollan, 54, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Nancy Joann Hounshell, 36, Paint Lick: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (3 counts)
• Shannon R. Kidd, 27, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Brandon D. Littleton, 38, Winchester: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Eric Keith McDaniel, 32, Lexington: failure to appear
• Warren Glen McKinney, 48, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Jose Obregon Morales, 47, Richmond: hold for court
• Isreal Palmer, 23, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Sidney Lynn Ramsey, 41, Winchester, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Ashley Nicole Ray, 29, Richmond: hold for court; failure to appear
• James Steven Riney, 35, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Tony White, 47, Anniston, Alabama: fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)
July 6
• Keith Darrell Little, 45, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense, 1st degree (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Brandy Rhinon Causey,43, Waco: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Joseph Estep, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Jamie Brown, 45, Richmond: hold for court
• James A. Brookshire, 53, not given: failure to appear
• Jennifer N. Renecker, 37, Madison, Indiana: fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)
• Brandy Lee Riney, 39, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond: hold for court
• Crystal Dawn Ashcraft, 42, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Christopher Beaty, 29, Dry Ridge: hold for court
• William K. Collett, 69, Lancaster: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• William A. Falconberry49, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $1,000 but less than #10,000’ criminal mischief, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; burglary, 3rd degree (2 counts); criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license’ failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; criminal trespassing, 2nd degree
• William A. Martin, 34, Richmond: rape, 1st degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)
