Madison County Detention Center: May 19 - 22, 2022

May 19

• Harold Ray Craft, 52, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joseph D. Murphy, 26, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 2nd degree; improper equipment, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Steven Napier, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct

• Jennifer Hogenboom, 51, Berea:  probation violation. (for felony offense)

• Tamera Smith, 30, Detroit, Michigan:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Brandon James Smith, 49, Georgetown:  failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Brett D. Preston, 36, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age

• Joseph Schalk, 44, Richmond:  no brake lights (passenger vehicle); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

 

May 20

• Virgil R. Cain, 56, Berea:  failure to appear

• Derrick Dooley, 25, Booneville:  failure to appear

• Keith Allen Agee, 55, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified, careless driving

• Rodney Lee Horn, 52, Richmond:  possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear

• Patrick Ladale Crawley, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); failure to appear

• Sebrina K. Berry, 28, Berea:  failure to appear

• Justin J. Johnson, 22, Richmond:  hold for court

• Alicia Wagner, 52, Mt. Sterling:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Patrick Ryan Embry 32, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Gregory Brown, 28, London:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear

• James Green, 31, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Christopher Scott Jaggers, 66, Leitchfield: failure to appear

• Darryl Joshua Jones, 36, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Stephen Keel, 47, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; assault 2nd degree, police officer; failure to appear (3 counts); speeding 20 mph over the limit; failure to wear seat belts; assault – 1st degree-police officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); careless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; reckless driving; resisting arrest; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; criminal mischief 3rd degree; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; driving too fast for traffic conditions

• Adam Bain Hulette, 40, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Candi L. Wright, 37, Berea:  receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Kenneth Blalock, 20, Barbourville: serving time

• John Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick:  serving weekends

• Miranda Michelle Wiseman, 29, Somerset. non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Quintin King, 27, Richmond:  failure to or improper signal; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; rear license not illuminated

 

May 21

• Billy Ray Williams, 48, Hazard:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving parole violation

• James Michael Denny, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tanner Alan Newton, 28, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree

• Brandon J. Royster, VI, 21, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Ryan M. Patton, 29, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; resisting arrest

• Rocky Marshall Rockwell, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Everett Steven Durham, 54, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Farris Gene Callahan, 47, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Joseph Zackary Nicholson, 38, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Terry Shawn Lakes, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Isaiah Humphries, 23, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Hogan Rose, 25, Richmond:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

 

May 22

• Chad L. Richardson, 42, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Christopher R. Little, 26, Richmond:  no tail lamps; license to be in possession; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a morot vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• James C. Wyrick, Jr., 50, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Joshua Williams, 31, McKee:  insufficient head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Christian Knuckles, 20, Berea:  criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Christopher S. Clemmons, 38, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Arthur A. Bailey, 43, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Anthony Lee Clemmons, 38, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tara Danielle Garner, 36, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license -2nd offense (aggravated circumstances); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, controlled substance under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); disregarding a stop sign; tampering with physical evidence

• Josh Abney, 37, Berea:  failure to appear

