Madison County Detention Center: May 23 - 26, 2022

May 23

• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Berea:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st

• Shannon Ray Hardy, 37, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• David Obert, 41, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury

• Michael D. Lesko, 28, Richmond:  serving time

• Kayla D. Cornelison, 29, Richmond:  violation probation (for technical violation)

• Aarika Jo Flynn, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Donald Carl Wynn, 34, Harlan:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Robert Crawford, 27, Richmond:  hold for court

• Ashley Mae Brown-Haight, 30, Berea:  serving bench warrant for court

• Candida Faye Canada, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Regina Sherry Truitt, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jessica E. Davenport, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

 

May 24

• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jeffrey Greene, 56, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure of non-owner-operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st 

• Carl Eugene Ruppe, Jr., 43, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Travis Isaacs, 20, Richmond:  trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia. -buy/possess, possession of marijuana

• Sidney Lynn Ramsey, 41, Winchester:  hold for court

• Michael G. Tipton, 34, Stanton:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Eltron Bailey, 32, Richmond:  hold for court

• Charles R. Metcalfe, 51, Berea:  hold for court

• Joel Dean Layne, 42, Richmond:  hold for court

• Marc Richard Miller, 51, Berea:  failure to appear; no registration plates (2 counts); failure to produce insurance

• James Baker, 36, Berea:  custodial interference

• Timothy Powell, 48, Irvine:  hold for court

• William Kehler, 26, Beattyville:  assault, 2nd degree; theft of identity of another without consent

• Johnathan Colburn, 30, Berea:  failure to appear; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration plates

• Rachel C. Cress, 28, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• David W. Mahaffey, 58, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Joshua Ray Holden, 40, Waco:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Jessica R. Jewell, 38, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Marcus Stevenson Covington, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

May 25

• Grant Wade Graham, 40, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Tonya Walton, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Corona R. Eduardo, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jordan D. Smither, 29, Lexington:  hold for court

• Virgil Millsaps, 24, Berea:  hold for court

• Shawn Lee Holt, 34, East Bernstadt:  hold for court

• Jimmy Marcum, 32, not given:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Skye Lee Green, 35, Irvine:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Maurice Lamar Davis, 36, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Brandy Freeman, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• William Stiltner, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• William R. Mays, 58, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jena L. Combs, 36, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

Recommended for you