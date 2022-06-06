Madison County Detention Center: May 23 - 26, 2022

May 23
• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Berea: operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st
• Shannon Ray Hardy, 37, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• David Obert, 41, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury
• Michael D. Lesko, 28, Richmond: serving time
• Kayla D. Cornelison, 29, Richmond: violation probation (for technical violation)
• Aarika Jo Flynn, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Donald Carl Wynn, 34, Harlan: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Robert Crawford, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Ashley Mae Brown-Haight, 30, Berea: serving bench warrant for court
• Candida Faye Canada, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Regina Sherry Truitt, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jessica E. Davenport, 45, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
May 24
• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jeffrey Greene, 56, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure of non-owner-operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st
• Carl Eugene Ruppe, Jr., 43, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Travis Isaacs, 20, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia. -buy/possess, possession of marijuana
• Sidney Lynn Ramsey, 41, Winchester: hold for court
• Michael G. Tipton, 34, Stanton: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Eltron Bailey, 32, Richmond: hold for court
• Charles R. Metcalfe, 51, Berea: hold for court
• Joel Dean Layne, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Marc Richard Miller, 51, Berea: failure to appear; no registration plates (2 counts); failure to produce insurance
• James Baker, 36, Berea: custodial interference
• Timothy Powell, 48, Irvine: hold for court
• William Kehler, 26, Beattyville: assault, 2nd degree; theft of identity of another without consent
• Johnathan Colburn, 30, Berea: failure to appear; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration plates
• Rachel C. Cress, 28, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• David W. Mahaffey, 58, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Joshua Ray Holden, 40, Waco: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Jessica R. Jewell, 38, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Marcus Stevenson Covington, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
May 25
• Grant Wade Graham, 40, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Tonya Walton, 34, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Corona R. Eduardo, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jordan D. Smither, 29, Lexington: hold for court
• Virgil Millsaps, 24, Berea: hold for court
• Shawn Lee Holt, 34, East Bernstadt: hold for court
• Jimmy Marcum, 32, not given: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Skye Lee Green, 35, Irvine: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Maurice Lamar Davis, 36, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Brandy Freeman, 43, Irvine: failure to appear (2 counts)
• William Stiltner, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• William R. Mays, 58, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jena L. Combs, 36, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
