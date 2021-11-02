Madison County Detention Center: Monday, November 1, 2021

• Christopher Bullock, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Brandy Webb, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Harold Ray Craft, 52, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Zachary T. Harold, 28, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court

• Karl Pittman, 47, Mt. Vernon:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Hogan Rose, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Autumn Allen, 19, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Derrick Hurt, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jesse W. Wagers, 29, Gray Hawk:  failure to wear seatbelts; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Anthony Peterson, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bruce Beavers, 53, Richmond:  serving time

• John K. Falin, 47, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear (4 counts)

• Ashton Little, 31, Louisville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

