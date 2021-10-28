Madison County Detention Center: October 21, 2021

• Larry Simpson, 61, Columbus, Ohio: speeding 13 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st ; operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• William Hill, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Justin Banks, 21, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Carl Wilson, 58, Richmond: failure to appear
• Johnny Mullins, 78, Richmond: reckless driving; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; illegal possession of a legend drug; failure to comply with sex offender registration (2nd or greater offense)
• Paul Riddell, 46, Irvine: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
