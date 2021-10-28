Madison County Detention Center: October 22, 2021

• James Lawson, 28, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sgt offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brian Wilson, 37, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear (4 counts)

• Danny Mathis, Jr., 48, McKee:  theft by deception – includes cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts)

• Richard Hadden, 41, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Travis Smith, 41, Berea:  parole violation for technical violation)

• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond:  indecent exposure, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Michael Taylor, 47, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Ernest Gadd, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

