Madison County Detention Center: October 22, 2021

• James Lawson, 28, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sgt offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brian Wilson, 37, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear (4 counts)
• Danny Mathis, Jr., 48, McKee: theft by deception – includes cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts)
• Richard Hadden, 41, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Travis Smith, 41, Berea: parole violation for technical violation)
• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond: indecent exposure, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Michael Taylor, 47, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Ernest Gadd, 45, Berea: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.