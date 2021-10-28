Madison County Detention Center: October 23, 2021

• Samuel Kessinger, 20, Louisville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Kim Briggs, 42, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Brandon Coon, 35, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Sarah Rogers, 20, Richmond:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree

• Michael Grimes, 39, Berea:  failure to appear

• Douglas Runyon, 61, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kristen Cates, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

