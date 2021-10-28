Madison County Detention Center: October 23, 2021

• Samuel Kessinger, 20, Louisville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Kim Briggs, 42, Lexington: failure to appear
• Brandon Coon, 35, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Sarah Rogers, 20, Richmond: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree
• Michael Grimes, 39, Berea: failure to appear
• Douglas Runyon, 61, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kristen Cates, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.