Madison County Detention Center: October 25, 2021

• Kevin Caywood, 43, Lexington: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Kerri Wagers, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Justice Gardner, 24, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure to appear
• Aaron Stinson, 37, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Earl Eades, 33, Berea: failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Melissa Winn, 30, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Pershing Smallwood, 50, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (greater than 120 D.U. drug unspecified)
• Bradley Myers, 30, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000
