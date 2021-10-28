Madison County Detention Center: October 25, 2021

• Kevin Caywood, 43, Lexington:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Kerri Wagers, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Justice Gardner, 24, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure to appear

• Aaron Stinson, 37, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Earl Eades, 33, Berea:  failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Melissa Winn, 30, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Pershing Smallwood, 50, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (greater than 120 D.U. drug unspecified)

• Bradley Myers, 30, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000

