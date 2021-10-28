Madison County Detention Center: October 26. 2021

• Jamie Fleming, 46, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kimberly Shaffer, 34, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Ricky Day. 23. Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; no operator’s-moped license
• Mariah Garcia, 24, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Shellye Perry, 63, Waco: hold for court
• Tyler Cates, 27, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Rebecca Fryer, 44, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Mark Delaney, 47, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Steven Napier, 38, Berea: disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Gerald Parker, 36, Richmond: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
