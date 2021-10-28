Madison County Detention Center: October 26. 2021

• Jamie Fleming, 46, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kimberly Shaffer, 34, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Ricky Day. 23. Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; no operator’s-moped license

• Mariah Garcia, 24, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Shellye Perry, 63, Waco: hold for court

• Tyler Cates, 27, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Rebecca Fryer, 44, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Mark Delaney, 47, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Steven Napier, 38, Berea:  disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Gerald Parker, 36, Richmond:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

