Madison County Detention Center: October 27, 2021

• Ruth Stephens, 43, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Elizabeth Rothwell, 37, Lexington: burglary, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; failure to appear (4 counts)
• Chad Case, 45, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond: flagrant non-support
• Dakota Haste, 30, Somerset: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Michael Young, 41, Berea: failure to appear
• David Flynn, 26, Irvine: serving parole violation warrant
• Charles Deaton, 45, Jackson: serving time
• Christopher Smith, 31, Campton: serving time
• Scott Fox, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear
• David Branson, 26, Hazard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ronnie Mullins, 42, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree; disorderly conduct, 1st degree, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jeffery Estes, 38, Irvine: assault, 4th degree, dating violence (minor injury)
• Kristopher Noble, 25, Paint Lick: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
