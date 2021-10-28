Madison County Detention Center: October 27, 2021

• Ruth Stephens, 43, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Elizabeth Rothwell, 37, Lexington:  burglary, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; failure to appear (4 counts)

• Chad Case, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond:  flagrant non-support

• Dakota Haste, 30, Somerset:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Michael Young, 41, Berea: failure to appear

• David Flynn, 26, Irvine:  serving parole violation warrant

• Charles Deaton, 45, Jackson:  serving time

• Christopher Smith, 31, Campton:  serving time

• Scott Fox, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear

• David Branson, 26, Hazard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ronnie Mullins, 42, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; disorderly conduct, 1st degree, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jeffery Estes, 38, Irvine:  assault, 4th degree, dating violence (minor injury)

• Kristopher Noble, 25, Paint Lick:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

