Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 21-23, 2021

Oct. 21
• Larry Simpson, 61, Columbus, Ohio: speeding 13 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st ; operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• William Hill, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Justin Banks, 21, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Carl Wilson, 58, Richmond: failure to appear
• Johnny Mullins, 78, Richmond: reckless driving; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; illegal possession of a legend drug; failure to comply with sex offender registration (2nd or greater offense)
• Paul Riddell, 46, Irvine: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
Oct. 22
• James Lawson, 28, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sgt offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brian Wilson, 37, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear (4 counts)
• Danny Mathis, Jr., 48, McKee: theft by deception – includes cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts)
• Richard Hadden, 41, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Travis Smith, 41, Berea: parole violation for technical violation)
• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond: indecent exposure, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Michael Taylor, 47, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Ernest Gadd, 45, Berea: failure to appear
Oct. 23
• Samuel Kessinger, 20, Louisville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Kim Briggs, 42, Lexington: failure to appear
• Brandon Coon, 35, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Sarah Rogers, 20, Richmond: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree
• Michael Grimes, 39, Berea: failure to appear
• Douglas Runyon, 61, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kristen Cates, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
