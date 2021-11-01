Oct. 24

• Brendan Hill, 26, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jamison Woods, 22, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Paul Bailey, 37, Richmond:  parole violation (for felony offense)

• Mellisa Mason, 40, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear

• Mary Callahan, 42, Berea:  failure to appear

• Phillip Lakes, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Nathaniel Christopher, 42, Berea:  one headlight; license to be in possession; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a alcohol .08 – 1st; no operator’s – moped license

• Dakota Baldwin, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear (4 counts); criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents from vehicle; possession of burglary tools; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Felicia Campbell, 38, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Oct. 25

• Kevin Caywood, 43, Lexington:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Kerri Wagers, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Justice Gardner, 24, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure to appear

• Aaron Stinson, 37, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Earl Eades, 33, Berea:  failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Melissa Winn, 30, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Pershing Smallwood, 50, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (greater than 120 D.U. drug unspecified)

• Bradley Myers, 30, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000

Oct. 26

• Jamie Fleming, 46, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kimberly Shaffer, 34, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Ricky Day. 23. Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; no operator’s-moped license

• Mariah Garcia, 24, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Shellye Perry, 63, Waco: hold for court

• Tyler Cates, 27, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Rebecca Fryer, 44, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Mark Delaney, 47, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Steven Napier, 38, Berea:  disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Gerald Parker, 36, Richmond:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

Oct. 27

• Ruth Stephens, 43, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Elizabeth Rothwell, 37, Lexington:  burglary, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; failure to appear (4 counts)

• Chad Case, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond:  flagrant non-support

• Dakota Haste, 30, Somerset:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Michael Young, 41, Berea: failure to appear

• David Flynn, 26, Irvine:  serving parole violation warrant

• Charles Deaton, 45, Jackson:  serving time

• Christopher Smith, 31, Campton:  serving time

• Scott Fox, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear

• David Branson, 26, Hazard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ronnie Mullins, 42, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; disorderly conduct, 1st degree, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jeffery Estes, 38, Irvine:  assault, 4th degree, dating violence (minor injury)

• Kristopher Noble, 25, Paint Lick:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

