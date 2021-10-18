Madison County Detention Center Recap: September 30 - October 2, 2021

Sept. 30

• Denisha Edington, 36, Richmond:  non -payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Steven Miller, 31, Berea:  failure to appear

• Shawn Hardy, 42:  possession of marijuana; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• January Azbill, 42, Crab Orchard:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Randall Osborne, 61, Winchester:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Joy Emerson, 48, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Iva Wallace, 49, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Bobby Couch, 32, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto - $500 or more but under $10,000; persistent felony offender II; robbery, 1st degree; theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 but under $10,000; burglary, 1st degree; assault, 1st degree, manslaughter, 1st degree

• Seth Merida, 29, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense

 Oct. 1

• Chad Chase, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Armoni Scott, 22, Louisville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jason Kelly, 39, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Christopher Walker, 45, Richmond:  failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense); probation violation for felony offense)

• Jonathan Denton, 39, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines 9 (2 counts)

• Christopher Coffey, 38, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense; improper display of registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license

• Jessica Thomas, 30, McKee:  burglary, 3rd degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jesse Garcia, 22, Sadieville:  serving time

• Charles Adams, 38, Berea:  careless driving; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/securities, 1st offense; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Jacob Taylor, 24, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree, domestic violence; criminal mischief 2nd degree; stalking, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of marijuana

• Aaron Estell-Bradshaw, 27, Richmond:  disregarding a stop sign; trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine)

• Carrington Roberts, 30, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Ryan Rigsby, 35, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under

 Oct. 2

• Travis Donahue, 20, Irvine:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Braxton Edge, 23, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)

• Brett Davidson, 26, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Cyndia Stumph, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bradley Leff, 18, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jason Abney, 45, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• James Elkins, 25, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 2nd; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Gavin Lynch, 24, Bennettsville, South Carolina:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

Recommended for you