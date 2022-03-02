Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of February 10 - 16, 2022

Feb. 10
• Daniella Jane Lacy, nurse, 28, of Richmond to Darren Addison Moses, finance manager, 34, of Richmond
• Rebecca Lynne White, chef supervisor, 30 of Richmond to Jonquentin Taurean McKinney, landscape foreman, 31, of Richmond
• Tanner Davis Cruse, sales representative, 20, of Richmond to Chelsea Carmon Riddell, service coordinator, 18, of Berea
• Madison Paige Painter, unemployed, 21 of Waco to James Nicholas McKinney, construction, 21, of Waco
• Chelsea Lynne Abner, registered nurse, 27, of Richmond to Tyler Roger Evans, IT Consultant, 27, of Richmond
• Rosalyn Marie Cox, manufacturing engineering manager, 53 of Richmond to Cheryl Kaye Stidham, mental health therapist, 56, of Richmond
• Bennie Bernard Alderidice, Sr., retired, 60, of Somerset to Laura Sue Wilson, unemployed, 53, of Somerset
Feb. 16
• Amber Jane Gay, customer service, 25, of Richmond to Collin Joseph Klang, disabled, 26, of Richmond
• Michelle Kerstin Katharina Stoltz, unemployed, 19, of Richmond to Vincent Sterling McQueen, unemployed, 27, of Richmond
• Wendy Ann Berger, stay at home mom, 38, of Berea to Jason Anthony Allano, government, 43, of Berea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.