Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of February 10 - 16, 2022

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

Feb. 10

• Daniella Jane Lacy, nurse, 28, of Richmond to Darren Addison Moses, finance manager, 34, of Richmond

• Rebecca Lynne White, chef supervisor, 30 of Richmond to Jonquentin Taurean McKinney, landscape foreman, 31, of Richmond

• Tanner Davis Cruse, sales representative, 20, of Richmond to Chelsea Carmon Riddell, service coordinator, 18, of Berea

• Madison Paige Painter, unemployed, 21 of Waco to James Nicholas McKinney, construction, 21, of Waco

• Chelsea Lynne Abner, registered nurse, 27, of Richmond to Tyler Roger Evans, IT Consultant, 27, of Richmond

• Rosalyn Marie Cox, manufacturing engineering manager, 53 of Richmond to Cheryl Kaye Stidham, mental health therapist, 56, of Richmond

• Bennie Bernard Alderidice, Sr., retired, 60, of Somerset to Laura Sue Wilson, unemployed, 53, of Somerset

Feb. 16

• Amber Jane Gay, customer service, 25, of Richmond to Collin Joseph Klang, disabled, 26, of Richmond

• Michelle Kerstin Katharina Stoltz, unemployed, 19, of Richmond to Vincent Sterling McQueen, unemployed, 27, of Richmond

• Wendy Ann Berger, stay at home mom, 38, of Berea to Jason Anthony Allano, government, 43, of Berea

Recommended for you