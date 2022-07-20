June 29
• Lavina Lee Ann Williams, front desk manager, 40, of Richmond to Jeffery Paul Ryan, heavy equipment operator, 43, of Richmond
June 30
• Shannon Lee Clark, construction, 51, Mt. Vernon to Shauna Kay Dixon, assistant manager Cash Express, 44, of Berea
• Brandy Ann Wiseman, social media influencer, 32, of Richmond to Billy Ray Engle, II, social media influencer, 37, of Richmond
July 1
• Bethany Lynn Lambert, unemployed, 22, of Richmond to Tyler Keaton Isaacs, unemployed, 20, of Richmond
• Edward Richard Crawford, II(, sales, 44 of Richmond to Christy Alma Jones, property management, 43,of Corbin
• Sebek O’Jike Maat, assistant track coach, EKU, 30 of Richmond to Chanel Simone Hudson – Marks, marketing coordinator, 24, of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada
• Madison Faith Holliday, assistant preschool teacher, 24, of Richmond to Cody Alan Holland, Amazon associate, 35, of Richmond
• Brittney Camile Henderson, artist/animator, 22, of Port Wentworth, Georgia to Sebastian Fernando Torres, software tester, 23, of Port Orange, Florida
July 5
• Robert Douglas Banks, self-employed, 52, of Berea to Chelsea Marie Lanham, occupation not given, of Berea
• Matthew Lee Johnson, property manager, 56, of Fort Mill, South Carolina to Laura Hall Nelson, property manager, 58, of Fort Mill, South Carolina
• Tracy Susan Bullock, factor, 53, of Berea, to Wendall Jack Lovins, truck driver, 55, of Berea
• Jonah Ray Horton, groundman, 21, of Richmond to Megan Elizabeth Lay, phlebotomist, 18, of Richmond
• Kayleigh Diane Shepherd, dental assistant, 21, of Richmond to William Trace Sharp, U.S. military, 22, of Schofeild Barracks, Hawaii
July 6
• Autumn Leah Muccio, LMT, 29, of Richmond to Jeffrey Brian Duty, Jr. sales professional, 31, of Richmond
• Caitlin Mackenzi Selover, director of marketing, 24 of Berea to Logan McKinley Lakes, industrial training coordinator, 24, of Richmond
