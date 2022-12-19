Dec. 5
• 25 South Properties, LLC to Paul Douthitt and Cherrelle Williams, lot 27 Crossings Subdivision, $15,000
• Robert Earl Wiles and Dawn Wiles to Danny Ray Pool and Rozelynn Naomi Pool, 103 Jessamine Court, $200,000
• Julia Lowery, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Kelli Bauer to Michael Travis Bowles and Brandi Lynn Bowles, lot 50 Deer Creek Estates, $280,000
• Sylvia Rogers and Richard Rogers to Julia Lowery (a/k/a Julia Lowry), 513 Cady Drive, Richmond, $170,000
• Mark A. Berman and Nina Verin, Co-Trustees of the Mark Berman and Nina Verin Family Trust, u/a/d July 27, 2020, to Bradley Steven Rohloff, 450 Gabbardtown Road, Berea, $241,000
• Ann Dunn Dennis, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, William Scott Dennis to Greg Shackelford, 2829 Robbinsville Loop, Richmond, $125,000
• Kaci L. Clay to Tamara Willis Clay, 1106 Park Lane, Richmond, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties
• Christopher M. Clay to Tamara Willis Clay, lot 22 Clarksville Subdivision, Richmond, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties
• Gregg Jones, Julie Jones and Linda Jones to Lance Allen Sennett and Emma Lauren Sennett, 202 Woolridge Way, Berea, $440,000
• Michael A. Perry and Jillian T. Perry f/k/a Jillian T. Baron to Dan Becker and Vicki Frields-Becker, lot 30 phase 1 block 2 indigo Run, $350,000
• Boone View, Inc. to Trifecta Blue, LLC, 2209 Lexington Road, Richmond, $700,000
• Advanced Roofing and Construction, Inc. to Glen Overbee and Juanita Overbee, 4075 Loblolly Lane, Richmond, $326,000
• Cleamon Randall to Paisley Renner, lots Fairview Subdivision, for love and affection of the first party for the second party, the second party being the granddaughter of the first party
• Matthew M. Howard and Kerry Amanda Howard to James Hunsucker and Vanessa Leighann Price, 608 Oldham Avenue, Richmond, $86,008.96
• Danny L. Pearson and Darla J. Pearson to John Joseph Lamanca, Betty Diane Lamanca and Doris June Lamanca, 101 Hampton Hall Drive, Berea, $400,000
• Aaron Primrose and Vicky Primrose to Jeffrey Scott Lynch, 261 Patsy Lane, Berea, $225,000
Dec. 6
• Travis C. French and Amy L. French to Jerry L. Harrison and Cyndi A. Harrison, 141 Bryant’s Trail, Berea, $239,900
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Patsy Bennewise, 2030 Partridge Way, $263,000
• Harley Marisci Fannin to Alyssa Pratt Arnett and Blake Cecil Arnett, lots plat 30/214, $129,000
• Jackie W. Crawford and Shirley K. Crawford, Trustees for and on behalf of The Jackie W. Crawford and Shirley K. Crawford Revocable Living Trust, dated September 29, 2007, to Shirley K. Crawford, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the terms and conditions of the Jackie W. Crawford and Shirley K. Crawford Revocable Living Trust, dated September 29, 2007
• Ronnie B. Cunliffe to James T. Roark, lot 33 Lowery Heights Addition, $42,000
• Alfred T. Scott and Martha R. Scott to Martha R. Scott Revocable Trust u/t/a Dated the 28th day of December 2001, lot 49 Kings Gate Subdivision, for and in consideration of the first parties being desirous of transferring and conveying their hereinafter described property to a Revocable trust with Martha R. Scott as its Trustee and beneficiary
• Shawn Earley to Terence Scott Greene and Evelyn Claudette Green, lot 3 Shiloh Crest Subdivision, $300,000
• Daniel Curtis White and Hunter R. White to Caitlyn E. Sullivan, lot 55 Derby Chase Subdivision, Richmond, $315,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Lisa Greer and Joel Greer, lot 28 Prairie View at Twin Lakes Subdivision, $265,000
• CLS Construction, LLC to James Meradith, tract Madison County, $160,000
• Mitchell Ball and Peggy Ball to Joran Murphy and Billy Powell, tract Madison County, $160,000
• Rebecca Hall to Ketrell McWhorter and Shawn Greenlea, lots 39 and 40 Wellington Place, Richmond, $295,000
• Johnathan Cross and Ashley Hugrud f/k/a Ashley Cross to Nicholas A. Spoto, lot 55 Suncrest Meadows, $240,000
• Leoda Murphy to John K. Merill and Lana Michelle Merrill, lots 72,73, and 74 Rolling Hills Subdivision, $230,000
• Robert Henry Griffin and Shannon K. Griffin to Kenneth Smith and Betty Jane Smith, 110 Heritage Drive, Richmond, $160,000
Dec. 7
• Vince Guadagno to Skyler A. Cannon and Andrea Cannon, 101 Anita Lane, $90,900
• The Estate of Robby D. Hoover by Pamela S. Hoover, Administratix to Dulce A. Lopez and Kyle White, lot Irvine View, Richmond, $160,000
• Kevin E. Capito and Susan Capito to Richard Sellards and Ismaelita Sellards, lot 37 Ashwood Country Estates, $275,000
• Larry W. Riddell and Judy A. Riddell, by and through her Power of Attorney, Larry W. Riddell to Geneva M. Cain and Devon Caine, lot 12 Richmond Investment Company Addition, Richmond, $68,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.