Madison County Property Transfers: Feb. 14 - 16, 2022

Feb. 14
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lots 77 and 78 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $80,000
• Harvey R. Little, Jr., and Sarah I Little (by and through her Attorney-In-Fact Harvey R. Little, Jr.) to Holly L. Morris, 202 Woodford Avenue, $125,000
• Eipert – Nicely Development, LLC to Matthew Alan Burns and Sara Noel Burns, lot 74 Vineyard Estates Subdivision, $40,000
• Carroll Hackworth to Steven Brassfield and Beverly Brassfield, tract 1 plat 24/40, $30,000
• Elizabeth Lay and Hector Luis Munoz to Anthony Jordan Looney and Dalton Mathew McKenzie, 178 Prewitt Drive, $261,000
• Wesley Andrew Holland and Justine Holland to AEW Enterprises, LLC, 1044 Idylwild Drive, $170,000
• Shafer and Sons Investments, LL to Luis Rivera and Helen Rivera, 711 Goldenwood Drive, $372,200
• Ashley Padgett and Justin Padgett to Jay Robinson and Sarah Robinson, lot 227 phase 4 Burnell’s Homestead Estates, $295,000
• Milay Properties, LLC to Faizal McBride and Bobbi McBride, 2059 Edgewood Drive, $300,000
• Rita H. Smart, Trustee of the Richard K. Smart Revocable Trust and Rita H Smart Trustee of the Rita H. Smart Revocable Trust to Ampstun, Corp., $575,000, tract Madison County in the vicinity of West Man Street
• Cathy Childers to Robert C. Caudill, 170 Griggs Road, $225,000
• Ryan Williams and Katherine Williams to Margaux Combs and James Noah Combs, 907 Kenblue Lane, $305,000
• Thomas J. Bertrand and Kristi L. Bertrand to Justin Padgett and Ashley Padgett, 105 Cassie Court, $335,000
• Farmer and Resch Developments, LLC to Shelby Savannah Goff, 2046 JD Circle, $236,000
• Jay Robinson and Sarah Robinson to Jonathan Ramos, 282 Village Drive, $190,000
• Jeffy W. Bishop and Donna D. Bishop, Dallas Bishop, Jr., and Suzanne Bishop, Regina L. Biggs and Dale Biggs to Charles D. Biggs, lot 28 and 29 Hurley Addition to Clarksville Number 2, for and in consideration of the love and affection grantors have for their brother
Feb. 15
• Ceaira F. Bentley to William M. Crawford, II, parcel of land located on Log Cabin Road particularly described as Lot 3B, $195,500
• Dennis Montgomery and Contessa Montgomery to Chan Combs and Paulene Combs and Ashlee C. Combs and Matthew C. Young, 608 Northfork Drive, $$215,000
• Aaron V. Leger and Devon S. Leger to Timothy J. Nelson and Julie B. Nelson, 2030 Hidden Falls Drive, $685,000
• Great Commission Church, Inc. to Robert Michael Bryant, 104 John Street, $200,000
Feb. 16
• Marty Wayne Harris to Faithful Properties, Inc., 1011 Race Street, $62,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to AR Contractors, LLC, 202 Partridge Way, $40,000
• Pergrem Properties, LLC to Jill Herrington, 141 E. Walnut Street, $60,000
• Mark A. Wiggington and Juanita Wiggington to Austin Haney, 108 Jergee Drive, $165,000
• Garrett Burns and Erin Burns to Sarah Emily Burns, 1481 Moberly Road, $15,000
• Hurricane Hill, LLC to Sondra Faye Saylor, James Conley Saylor and Melissa Saylor, 200 Laurel Drive, for and in consideration of winding up affairs of Grantee along with the love and affection between parties, with Grantor’s sole member Virginia T. Saylor, being the mother of Grantees, Sondra Fay Saylor and James Conley Saylor
• David Rose and Polly Ann Rose to Fredrick L. Rachford, a certain tract of land located in the southeast quadrant of the intersection of old US 25 and Barker Lane, $68,000
• Wanda Dean and Edward Ray Dean to Wanda Dean and Tonya Renee Dean, 118 Bybee Loop Road, that the parties of the first part for and in consideration of love and affection, from parents to daughter and for no monetary consideration
• Helen Mary Chapman, Julie Chapman, Ian Chapman and Trisha Chapman, Craig Chapman and Angela Chapman, Christopher Chapman and Janis Chapman to Julie Chapman, 202 S. Poplar Street, for and in consideration of love and affection, the conveyance being siblings
• William M. Simon and Amy L. Simon to Johnnie Owen Sparkman and Kristi Sparkman, 120 Lee Drive, $176,500
• Robert R. Powell to Gary E. King and Carolyn S. King, 309 Bocote Drive, $350,000
• Carl E. Broaddus and Cathy S. Broaddus to Brian Brazil and Justin Brazil, 221 Beechwood Drive, $185,000
• Russell McMahan and Stephanie L. McMahan to Melissa Renee Jones and Teddy Ronald Jones, 200 Page Drive, $249,000
• Melissa Jones and Ted Jones to Timothy Sebastian, 221 Menelaus Road, $260,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.