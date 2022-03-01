Madison County Property Transfers: February 10 - 11, 2022

Feb. 10
• Michael Harris and Mickey Michelle Harris to DDT Development Company, LLC, tract 1-A plat 28/262, $132,000
• Mark Flannery and E. Ellis Flannery (a/k/a Ellis Flannery) and Linda D. Flannery to J.A.R. 25 Development, LLC, lot or parcel of land on the east side of Old U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles north of Richmond (lot 4 Oldham Subdivision), $1,105,000
• Donna Raye Miller Saylor and Tommy E. Saylor, Linda Miller Ross and Michael Amos Ross, Georgina Miller Wicker and Richard S. Wicker to Linda Miller Ross and Michael Amos Ross and Georgina Miller Wicker and Richard S. Whicker, tracts Madison County in vicinity of Boone Court, $50,000
• Mandi K. Williams to Tyler Wayne Goodridge and Vivian Cassandra Goodridge, 104 Ross Court, $177,500
Bryan Scott Heinemyer and Jama Ashley Heinemyer to Alexander Franklin Leach-Caldwell, 1010 Ole Daniel Boone Road, $165,500
• J Witt Properties, LLC to Ying Lin and Shihang Ouyang, 707 Goldenwood Drive, $399,900
• Ginger L. Kidwell and Larry Green, Jr., (a/k/a Larry D. Green) to Jason Franklyn Kumfer, 2218 Woodford Drive, $210,000
• Roger David Watson and Dana leigh Watson to Taylor Playforth, 116 Central Park, $240,000
• Joanna Gilbert Taylor (f/k/a Joanna Gilbert) and Jarrod Taylor to Adam Morton and Grendalyn Morton, 680 Moran Summit Road, $251,000
• The Renovation Group, LLC to Miranda Suzanne Faulkner and David Allen Faulkner, 629 Four Winds Drive, $325,000
Feb. 11
• Thomas Quality Construction, LLC to Amanda R. Martin and Benjamin R. Martin, 197 Quail West Drive, $340,375.50
• MA Conley Construction, LLC to Joshua Andrew Tipton and Sarah Andrea Tipton, 1004 Melbourne Way, $264.000
• June Stewart to Kenneth G. Stewart and Christina Stewart, tract Madison County in the vicinity of the northeast side of Roundstone-Wildie Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection which a mother has for her son
• Ballinger Apartments, LLC to David Buntin Soper, 304 Miller Drive, $153,000
• Donald Edward French, James Earl French and Randall R. French, Co-Executors of the Estate of Nola Beatrice French to Randal Ray French and Judy Carol French, 106 Cedar Drive, $1,275,000
Shawn J. Snarey and Tara L. Snarey to Jeffery L. Nicholson and Laurie A. Nicholson, lot 33 Tuscany, $19,000
• Rob Hill Properties, Inc. to Shannon R. Begley and Brien E. Begley, lot 3 Big Oak Subdivision, $133,000
• Sam Holmes to Keys Investments, LLC, 304 Inverness Trail, for and in nominal consideration
• Darrell K. Baker and Sherry Baker and Daniel K. Baker to Stephen A. Nipper and Sarah M. Nipper, 385 Whitt Road, $280,000
• Daniel Ehrhart and Jessica Ehrhart to Travis Combs and Shontrelle Combs, 312 Payne Drive, $325,000
• David Rhodus and Donna Rhodus to Schneider Rentals, LLC, 1104 Blackberry Lane, $350,000
• Royal Arms, LLC to JT Barrett Land Holding, LLC, lot 2-B Southern Hills Subdivision on Highway 25, one half mile south of Richmond, $600,000
• Oakmont Group, LLC to JT Barrett Land Holding, LLC, lot 4 Linden Street Phase III Community Redevelopment Project Flat, $140,000
