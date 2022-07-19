Madison County Property Transfers: June 29 - July 1, 2022

June 29
• Bryan S. Abney and Shannon L. Abney to Timothy J. DeBolt and Alicia M. DeBolt, 305 Gadwall Drive, Richmond, $508,360
• Granvel L. Isaacs and Mamie Carolyn Isaacs to The Granvel L. Issacs and Mamie Carolyn Issacs Revocable Living Trust, 834 Gabbardtown Road, Berea, the Grantor, for their mutual benefit and to fund their living trust
• VB Salon Services, LLC to Heyer Class Salon Services, LLC, 116 Tate’s Creek Road, Richmond, $265,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Mary C. Tate, 3014 Landstar Dr., Richmond, $269,900
• Sowers Land, LLC to Thomas C. Jacobs and Jennifer A. Jacobs, 133 Shale Drive, Richmond, $237,900
• Stewart Reed and Jenna Eileen Reed to Mark Steven Warren and Ilona Reed, lot 5 The Summit, $623,000
• Lisa K. Scully to Adam Ritchey and Ellie Brock, 175 Newport Lane, Berea, $211,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Billy Quinn and Danna Slone, 209 Tahoe Way, Richmond, $399,900
• Diana Estes and David Estes to Todd Puckett, 424 Whitt Road, Richmond, $269,100
• Eckler Properties, LLC to Audra Kei Baldwin and Anthony Paul Baldwin, lot 88C Ash Park Subdivision, Richmond, $210,000
• GHA Hatfield, LLC to Corey Robert Humphrey and Emily Ann Wilson, lots plat 1/17, $148,000
June 30
• Robert Ripley and Jan Ripley to John William Fanshier and Rebecca Fanshier, lot 1 plat 7/180 (Bratcher Lane), $349,899
•. Jeremy T. Morin and Kristen Marie Ramirez to Christie J. Moore and Daniel R. Moore, 1000 Eagle Point Drive, The Berea, $274,000
• Tommy Vincent, Jr., and Tara Vincent, to Leland Properties, Inc, 195, 197, and 199 South Broadway, Berea, $$1.00
• Kenneth Ray Canterbury, Jr. and Nikki Canterbury, Bailey Ken Canterbury and Blevins Law, PLLC to Kenneth Canterbury and Bailey Ken Canterbury, 272 Mason Lake Road, Berea, for and in consideration of love between parent and child and immediate reconveyance from the property from Trustee to Grantees
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Construction Management Pros of Kentucky, LLC, tracts Madison County (in vicinity of Edwards Avenue, Richmond), $$10,000
• Zelma Sue Rhodus to Linda M. Gump, lots 6 and 7 Irvine View Subdivision, Richmond, $27,439.22
• Michael Nathan Johnson and Michaela Barrancotta to John Mills and Macy Mills, lot 6 Blue Lick Acres Subdivision, $170,000
• GHG, Inc to Mahalaxmi Host 3, LLC, lot 55 Hampton Way, Richmond, $800,000
• Janice F. Robbins to Aaron Bratcher and Judith Bratcher, 149 Hager Drive, Richmond, $100,000
• Foreman and Fowler, LLC to Next Generation Investments, LLC, lot 1 plat 12/149, $185,000
• Kirby Rhodus and Doris Jean Rhodus to Kirby Rhodus and Doris Jean Rhodus, 117 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Richmond, the Grantor for and in consideration of love and affection for both parties mutual desire to hold title of described property as joint tenants with rights of survivorship
July 1
• Princess Properties, LLC to Matthew W. Hannan, 210 Salter Road, Berea, $155,000
• Robert Alan Jones and Mary Kimberly Jones to /Kristen McDowell, 1221 Paula Drive, Richmond, $210,000
• Michelle Brogle (f/k/a Michelle Grubb) and Lloyd Tucker Brogle to Jerrod T. Foley and Leanell Foley, 317 Burchwood Drive, Berea, $172,000
• Rameshchandra C. Patel and Vasanti R. Patel to Snapp Home and Rentals, LLC., lot 15 Stateland Subdivision, Richmond, $150,000
• David V. Carpenter and Staci M. Carpenter, to American Storage, LLC., lots Fairview Subdivision, $425,000
• John Coburn and Janice Coburn to Louise Bickford, 102 Hughes Avenue, Berea, $262,500
• Jeremy M. York and Janet L. York to Lynda R. Myers, lot 1 A plat 29/181, $340,000
• Larry McCall to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 9 Richmond – Lexington Subdivision, Richmond, $115,000
• Timothy E. Owens to James R. McKinney and Vicki D. McKinney, tract Madison County (College Hill and Red River Pike, Waco), $50,000
• John Devere Builders, Inc. to Happy Landing, LLC< lot 11 Ash Park Subdivision, $80,000
• KRB Property Holdings, LLC to Robin Jones Group, Inc., 1019/1021/1023 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $60,000
• David Allen and Peggy Allen to Bruce Cope and Tina Witt, lot Sand Ridge Road, $260,000
• Ronnie Mason King and Jennifer D. King to Joseph Skylar King, tract Madison County, $50,000
• Timothy Wayne Perkins, Jr., and Pam Perkins to Frank Biggs and Janice Biggs, lot 23 – 25 Flint Acres Subdivision, Waco, $25,000
• Lori A. England to Gabriel B. Fuson and Kristen Fuson, 422 Wallace Court, Richmond, $234,900
• Benjamin D. Nelsen and Tiffany A. Nelsen to Cartus Financial Corporation, 107 Union Court, Richmond, $549,900
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Jeffrey W. Pope, Jr. and Christina Spurlock Pope, 107 Union Court, Richmond, $549,900
• Jessica Elexendere to Scott Connolly and April Connolly, 709 Sharon Court, Berea, $190,000
• Kevin Johnson to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 28 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, Richmond, $45,500
• Sarah Vaughn and David Vaughn to Brittany Wooten, lot 14 P. Cornelius Addition (Crescent Street), Berea, $135,000
• Creekside Lodging, LLC to 330 Walnut Creek Drive, LLC., 330 Walnut Creek Drive, Berea, $2,750,000
• Wiley Real Estate, LLC to Paul Noble, 1143 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $219,900
• Gerald Slucher and Patricia Slucher to Kellie Wheatley, Trustee of the Gerald and Patricia Slucher Irrevocable Trust, dated June 30, 2022, 148 Troon Court, Richmond, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties
• Glenn Henry Abatemarco to Glenn Henry Abatemarco, Trustee or its successors in trust, under The Glenn Henry Abatemarco Revocable Trust, dated, June 21, 2022 139 Peacock Road, Richmond, for and in consideration of the establishment of a living trust by the party of the first part for his own benefit
• Danny McCay to Manuel Quintana Chaves, tract Madison County (in the area of College Hill, Waco), $118,000
• Richard Thomas Davidson to Charles W. Farris and Rebecca D. Farris, 408 River’s Trace, Richmond, $289,500
